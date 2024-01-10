US Secretary of State Acknowledges the Importance of Palestinian Rights in Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has emphasized the importance of allowing Palestinians to return to their homes in Gaza in a statement delivered to the Israeli government. He expressed that this should occur “as soon as conditions allow” and that the Palestinians must not be displaced from the strip.

In addition to this, Blinken announced that the Israeli government had agreed to a plan involving a United Nations assessment mission in northern Gaza as the Israeli offensive transitions to a new phase. This mission will assess the situation and determine the necessary actions to safely facilitate the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes in the north.

During his meetings with Israeli officials, Blinken reiterated the United States’ support for Israel, while also urging the government to take further steps to minimize civilian casualties and mitigate the humanitarian toll. The US Secretary of State also discussed efforts to secure the release of hostages being held by Hamas.

Blinken’s visit to Israel holds immense significance, given the escalating concerns of the war spilling over into the wider region and the growing humanitarian crisis. The offensive has resulted in numerous casualties, displacement of millions, and the threat of famine, as warned by the United Nations. The United States acknowledges the gap between Israel’s stated intentions and the actual results in terms of civilian casualties.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What did Blinken discuss during his meetings?

A: Blinken discussed the next phase of Israel’s war in Gaza, which is expected to involve more targeted actions and fewer troops on the ground.

Q: What did Blinken say about the future of Gaza?

A: Blinken’s comments suggest an increased focus on discussing the future of Gaza, compared to his previous visits.

Q: What did Blinken announce regarding the UN assessment mission?

A: Blinken announced the initiation of a UN assessment mission, recognizing that the process of making the currently uninhabitable land livable again will be complex and time-consuming.

Q: What did Blinken emphasize about Israel’s far-right tendencies?

A: Blinken conveyed the importance of reining in far-right tendencies within the Israeli government in order to make progress in the future. He highlighted that actions such as settlement expansion, demolitions, and evictions undermine prospects for lasting peace and security.

Q: What responsibility does Blinken attribute to the Palestinian Authority?

A: Blinken stated that the Palestinian Authority has a responsibility to reform itself and improve its governance. He plans to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank to address these matters.