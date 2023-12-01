Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Call for Civilians’ Safety and Humanitarian Support

In a recent development, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has taken a decisive stance on the protection of civilians in Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza. With a strong message to the Israeli government, Blinken emphasized the need to prevent further mass displacement of Palestinians and damage to critical infrastructure, including hospitals, power stations, and water facilities. While no specific red lines triggering US actions were outlined, this marks the most explicit and precise statement from the United States on the matter.

During his fourth visit to Israel since the start of the conflict, Blinken conveyed the crucial message, acknowledging Israel’s intention to continue its military operation. However, he stressed the imperative for the avoidance of another large-scale loss of civilian lives and displacement, as witnessed in northern Gaza.

The devastating impact of the conflict is evident, with Hamas attacks on Israel resulting in the death of 1,200 people and the capture of approximately 240 hostages. In response, Israel’s retaliatory campaign, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry, has claimed the lives of over 14,800 Palestinians, including about 6,000 children. Furthermore, Israeli military strikes have caused extensive damage to hospitals and schools, transforming parts of northern Gaza into a landscape of destruction.

This escalating humanitarian crisis has led President Joe Biden’s administration to reevaluate its initial unwavering support for Israel. The administration now prioritizes the protection of civilians and endeavors to alleviate the dire conditions faced by those in Gaza. The shift in approach has been fuelled by the growing discontent from Arab allies and internal dissent within the US administration itself.

Ahead of Blinken’s visit, senior officials indicated a more targeted approach when Israel focuses its offensive on southern Gaza, where more than 1.5 million Palestinians sought refuge from the bombings in the north. It was stressed that further displacement would overwhelm any existing humanitarian support network. To address this, the officials outlined the need for multiple safe zones near UN facilities and shelters, rather than a single mass relocation site proposed by the Israeli government. These safe zones are intended to act as neighborhood de-confliction areas.

Blinken also emphasized the importance of sustaining and expanding humanitarian assistance to Gaza. While he did not impose a specific timeline for the military operation, he highlighted Israel’s agreement with the US approach. Washington stands behind Israel’s objective to neutralize the threat posed by Hamas, recognizing the complexity of this task as the militants are embedded within the civilian population.

In response to concerns raised by Democratic senators regarding the compliance of Israel’s weaponry with American law, it was clarified that the administration was not ready to impose conditions on the significant military assistance provided to Israel. Nonetheless, Israeli leaders pay close attention to the opinions expressed by the US, and President Biden intends to utilize his influence as Israel’s strongest ally to privately address humanitarian issues with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ultimately, the upcoming phase of the conflict will determine whether Israel heeds this call for the protection of civilians. The focus now rests on ensuring the safety of innocent lives and providing much-needed humanitarian support in the midst of this ongoing conflict.