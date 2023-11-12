US Secretary of State Blinken Advocates for Peace Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict

In the midst of the Israel-Hamas war and the escalating death toll of Palestinian civilians, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarked on a diplomatic mission to the Middle East. Blinken met with Arab leaders in the capital city of Jordan, Amman, to discuss the ongoing conflict and find ways to contain the violence.

During his meetings with Egyptian, Jordanian, Saudi, Qatari, Emirati diplomats, and a senior Palestinian official, Blinken emphasized the importance of protecting civilians in Gaza and improving aid flows to the besieged territory. While Arab leaders called for an immediate cease-fire, Blinken cautioned against such a move, stating that it could be counterproductive and potentially even encourage more violence by the militant group, Hamas.

The joint news conference between ministers from the Arab world and the top diplomat from Israel’s closest ally highlighted the dissonance in their messages. Despite this, Blinken affirmed the shared goal of safeguarding civilians and providing aid to Gaza. His visit to Tel Aviv the day before, where he held closed-door talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, further emphasized the United States’ commitment to Israel’s right to self-defense.

Blinken acknowledged the pressing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and advocated for a “humanitarian pause” in the fighting to allow for increased aid deliveries. He believed that a cease-fire at this stage would only grant Hamas the opportunity to regroup and repeat its violent actions. While Jordan and Egypt agreed with the need for humanitarian pauses, they expressed the belief that more should be done to address the immediate concerns of stopping the killing and restoring steady aid.

The discussions also shed light on the complex postwar future of Gaza. While Blinken was keen to address this topic, Arab officials insisted that their immediate priorities lay in halting the violence and ensuring humanitarian aid reaches those in need. They believed that contemplating the future could only happen after these pressing issues were resolved.

Blinken’s diplomatic mission extended to Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, and Qatar’s foreign minister. Blinken expressed concerns about Hezbollah’s increasing involvement in the conflict, especially with its intensified rocket attacks on northern Israel. Qatar, on the other hand, played a pivotal role in negotiating hostage releases and facilitating the safe passage of foreign citizens out of Gaza.

As Blinken continues his diplomatic efforts, he is scheduled to meet with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and travel to Turkey for further discussions. His aim is to find a sustainable solution that brings stability to the region and alleviates the suffering of civilians caught in the crossfire.

