US Secretary of State Addresses Iranian Involvement in Israel Attack

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has clarified that there is no conclusive evidence linking Iran to the recent attack by Hamas on Israel. While the U.S. acknowledges the long-standing relationship between Iran and Hamas, there is currently no direct proof of Iranian involvement in this particular attack, according to Blinken’s statement on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The attack, carried out by Hamas over the weekend, resulted in the death of at least 250 Israelis. Hamas, designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S., has historically received support from Iran. However, Blinken emphasized the need for concrete evidence before attributing blame to any specific entity.

Republican leaders have pointed to Iran as a potential cause of the attack, with some suggesting that Iran was definitively behind the incident. However, Blinken’s statement did not support these claims, leaving room for further investigation.

In addition to addressing the attack, Blinken addressed concerns regarding the $6 billion released to Iran in September for humanitarian purposes. Contrary to criticism directed at the Biden administration, Blinken clarified that none of the allocated funds have been spent thus far.

The U.S. remains committed to verifying reports of American casualties or missing persons resulting from the attacks. Blinken also hinted at the possibility of providing additional aid to Israel, which has retaliated against Hamas with strikes in Gaza. Israel’s Security Cabinet has officially declared a “war situation,” raising concerns of a potential escalation involving other Middle Eastern groups.

While Lebanon-based Hezbollah engaged in limited firing against Israel, the situation has currently subsided. Blinken assured that the U.S. is closely monitoring the situation and remains focused on supporting Israel’s needs in dealing with the Gaza conflict. Furthermore, he emphasized President Biden’s clear message to other parties not to take advantage of the situation.