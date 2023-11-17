Palestinian Authority Plays Crucial Role in Shaping the Future of Gaza

RAMALLAH/BAGHDAD, Nov 5 – In a recent visit to the Middle East, Antony Blinken, the top U.S. diplomat, emphasized the importance of the Palestinian Authority (PA) in determining the future of the Gaza Strip. During his meetings with Iraqi leaders and his visit to the region, which is currently gripped by tensions arising from Israel’s conflict with Hamas, Blinken underscored the need for Palestinian voices to be at the center of discussions about Gaza’s future.

Blinken journeyed through Israeli checkpoints to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, before continuing on to Iraq. This visit marked his second trip to the region since Hamas militants launched an unexpected attack on Israel, resulting in the deaths of 1,400 people and the taking of over 240 others as hostages, according to Israeli reports.

Emphasizing the need for Palestinian perspectives and aspirations to be considered in shaping the future of Gaza, Blinken addressed reporters in Baghdad. He also rejected calls for a ceasefire from Arab officials, despite ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Gaza that have claimed the lives of 9,770 Palestinians, according to health officials in the territory.

Blinken stated that discussions about humanitarian pauses in the fighting are still ongoing, and various complex issues, including the release of hostages, need to be addressed. Furthermore, he expressed the United States’ firm stance against the threats and attacks emanating from Iranian-aligned militias and stressed that the United States will not tolerate any attempts to exploit the Gaza conflict to harm their personnel or interests in the region.

In addition to preventing the escalation of the conflict, Blinken also sought to initiate discussions on how Gaza could be governed in the aftermath of Hamas’s complete destruction, which Israel views as its ultimate goal. Blinken’s meetings with Abbas focused on the integral role that Gaza plays in the Palestinians’ aspirations for statehood. Abbas stressed that any involvement of the Palestinian Authority in governing Gaza must be part of a comprehensive political solution that includes the entire West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

While Blinken acknowledged that an effective and revitalized Palestinian Authority would be best suited to govern Gaza in the long run, he also recognized the potential role of other countries and international agencies in the interim for security and governance purposes. However, the future leadership of the Palestinian Authority remains uncertain due to Abbas’s advanced age and frail health, as well as diminished popularity attributed to allegations of corruption and ineffective security cooperation with Israel.

During Blinken’s discussions with the foreign ministers of Egypt and Jordan, they urged an immediate ceasefire to address the dire humanitarian crisis facing Gaza’s 2.3 million residents. However, Blinken argued that a ceasefire without careful consideration would only allow Hamas to regroup. Instead, he is advocating for location-specific pauses that would facilitate the delivery of much-needed aid to Gaza.

The situation in the West Bank is distinct from Gaza, characterized by a complex mix of hillside cities, Israeli settlements, and military checkpoints dividing Palestinian communities. Already facing a surge in violence this year, the region has witnessed a further escalation since the start of the recent conflict, with more than 170 attacks on Palestinians involving Jewish settlers recorded by the United Nations.

Blinken praised Abbas for his efforts to reduce tension in the West Bank and assured him that he had raised concerns about accountability with Israeli officials. Throughout his visit, Blinken reiterated the commitment of the United States to realize the legitimate aspirations of Palestinians for the establishment of their own state.

