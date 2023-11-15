Secretary of State Denounces High Palestinian Casualties in Gaza Conflict

In a recent statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concern over the escalating number of Palestinian casualties during Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza. While acknowledging the four-hour humanitarian pauses implemented by Israel, Blinken emphasized that further action is necessary to ensure the safety of Gaza’s civilians.

During his visit to New Delhi, following his nine-day trip to the Middle East and Asia, Blinken asserted, “Far too many Palestinians have lost their lives, and far too many have suffered over the past weeks.” He stressed the urgency to take all possible measures to prevent harm and to maximize assistance to those affected by the conflict. Blinken also revealed that the United States would be engaging in discussions with Israel to advance these objectives.

Since the breach of Gaza’s border fence by Hamas gunmen on October 7th, Israel has conducted airstrikes, naval attacks, and ground operations in response. Israeli authorities reported that 1,400 people were killed, and approximately 240 were abducted during this attack. However, Palestinian officials claim that over 10,000 individuals have lost their lives since the onset of Israel’s military campaign.

The situation in Gaza’s hospitals is dire, as medical supplies, clean water, and fuel for generators are depleting rapidly. To address these concerns, the White House announced that Israel had agreed to pause military operations in parts of north Gaza for four hours per day. Additionally, Palestinians were permitted to travel for over seven hours along a southern road. Unfortunately, these measures have not marked a significant de-escalation of the conflict.

While Blinken emphasized the United States’ concrete plans to increase humanitarian assistance and enhance protection for civilians, he acknowledged that achieving these goals would be a gradual process. “This is a process, and it’s not always flipping a light switch, but we have seen progress. We just need to see more of it,” he explained.

As the conflict continues, international attention remains on finding a viable solution to protect innocent lives and promote peace in the region. The United States, alongside other stakeholders, will continue to work towards these objectives.