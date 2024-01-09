US Secretary of State Expresses Concern over Civilian Casualties in Gaza

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has raised alarm over the high number of civilian deaths, particularly among children, in Gaza. He emphasized the need for aid to reach the besieged region more effectively. Blinken’s comments were made during a press conference in Jerusalem, where he also affirmed the US’s support for Israel while calling for the prevention of further civilian casualties and the containment of the conflict.

During his visit to the Middle East, Blinken traveled to several countries including Turkey, Greece, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates before arriving in Israel. He plans to continue his trip by visiting the West Bank for further discussions with the Palestinian Authority.

Speaking about the reconstruction of Gaza after the war, Blinken highlighted the readiness of regional countries to work towards an “integrated region.” However, he emphasized that any agreement should also include the fulfillment of Palestinian political aspirations. Several countries in the region are prepared to invest in Gaza’s reconstruction and security, but they insist on a clear pathway towards the establishment of a Palestinian political state.

Blinken stressed that the present moment presents a powerful opportunity for progress, but it requires collaborative efforts from all parties involved. He urged Israel to refrain from actions that undermine Palestinians’ self-governance, including settler violence, settlement expansion, demolitions, and evictions. These actions, he argued, make it harder for Israel to achieve lasting peace.

The US official also reiterated Washington’s rejection of any plans for the permanent displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. He emphasized that as soon as conditions permit, the goal is for people to return to their homes. To assess the suitability of conditions, a UN assessment mission has been agreed upon to determine when residents can move back to northern Gaza.

Addressing a reporter’s question about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s stance on a two-state solution, Blinken refrained from speaking for Tel Aviv. He highlighted the disagreement between Arab leaders and Netanyahu and affirmed that Israel’s position cannot be accurately conveyed due to this discrepancy.

Blinken dismissed accusations of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice, deeming the lawsuit “meritless.” He argued that such accusations distract from the ongoing conflict and downplay the threats faced by Israelis and Jews.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, when Hamas initiated an attack on southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of 1,139 people according to Israeli authorities. Israel responded with a devastating bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza, leading to widespread destruction and the deaths of over 23,200 individuals, mostly women and children, according to Palestinian officials.

Blinken emphasized that the war could have ended on October 8 if Hamas had chosen to disarm and release the hostages. Israel reported that out of around 240 people abducted by Palestinian armed groups, 132 remain in captivity, with 25 fatalities.

During his meeting with Netanyahu, Blinken emphasized the importance of avoiding further harm to civilians and protecting civilian infrastructures in Gaza. He expressed hope that Israel would continue its efforts towards regional integration following the normalization agreements brokered by the US with the UAE and other nations.

As tensions escalate in the region, with recent clashes between the Israeli army and Hezbollah along the Israel-Lebanon border, Blinken acknowledged the real concern over the situation. He underscored the need to prevent the conflict from spreading to additional arenas, and Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized the critical role of increasing pressure on Iran to prevent further regional escalation.

With regional tensions on the rise, Blinken’s diplomatic efforts aim to address the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, encourage dialogue for a lasting resolution, and prevent the conflict from spiraling into a wider regional conflagration.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the main concern expressed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken?

A: Secretary Blinken is deeply concerned about the high civilian death toll, particularly among children, in Gaza.

Q: What is Blinken’s stance on aid reaching Gaza?

A: Blinken stressed the need for aid to reach Gaza more effectively to address the critical situation in the besieged region.

Q: Which countries did Blinken visit before arriving in Israel?

A: Before reaching Israel, Blinken visited Turkey, Greece, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Q: What does Blinken emphasize about the reconstruction of Gaza?

A: While discussing Gaza’s reconstruction after the war, Blinken highlighted the importance of fulfilling Palestinian political aspirations as part of any agreement.

Q: What actions does Blinken urge Israel to refrain from?

A: Blinken called on Israel to cease actions that undermine Palestinians’ ability to govern themselves effectively, including settler violence, settlement expansion, demolitions, and evictions.

Q: What is the US’s position on the permanent displacement of Palestinians from Gaza?

A: The US firmly rejects any plans for the permanent displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Q: What does Blinken say about the accusations of genocide against Israel?

A: Blinken dismissed the accusations of genocide made against Israel as “meritless” and argued that they distract from the ongoing conflict and downplay the threats faced by Israelis and Jews.

Q: How long has the conflict between Israel and Hamas been going on?

A: The conflict began on October 7 and has resulted in significant loss of life and destruction.

Q: What is Blinken’s goal in his diplomatic efforts?

A: Blinken aims to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, promote dialogue for a lasting resolution, and prevent the conflict from escalating into a wider regional crisis.