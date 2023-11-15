Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarked on two unexpected trips to the West Bank and Iraq on Sunday, demonstrating the United States’ swift commitment to supporting Middle East leaders grappling with internal unrest stemming from the Israel-Hamas conflict. With increasing pressure on the Biden administration to secure a cessation of hostilities and alleviate regional tensions, Blinken’s visits came in the wake of a summit of Arab leaders in Jordan.

Blinken’s first unannounced stop in Ramallah, the West Bank’s capital city, aimed to provide reassurance to Middle East allies regarding the United States’ commitment to preventing the escalation of the conflict and supporting Palestinian civilians who have been severely affected by the humanitarian crisis. Underscoring the urgency of the situation, Blinken subsequently traveled to Baghdad, Iraq, where he engaged in discussions with local leaders to facilitate stability and unity in the region.

The unanticipated nature of Blinken’s diplomatic missions underscores the gravity of the situation and the United States’ willingness to swiftly address the concerns of its Arab allies. By engaging in productive conversations with leaders from both sides of the conflict, Blinken aims to foster a meaningful dialogue and contribute to the de-escalation of tensions.

As Blinken departed Baghdad, he set his sights on Ankara, Turkey, where he was slated to meet with his Turkish counterpart to discuss the pressing need for humanitarian aid and the collective interest in averting the outbreak of a more expansive conflict. These discussions further reinforce the international community’s commitment to providing assistance and preventing further destabilization in the Middle East.

