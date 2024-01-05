New Middle East Mission: Easing Tensions and Promoting Humanitarian Aid

In a time of escalating tensions in the Middle East, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken is embarking on a diplomatic mission to address the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. The primary objective of this mission is to urge Israel to minimize attacks that have resulted in the deaths of thousands of Palestinian civilians and prevent the escalation of the war throughout the region.

During a private meeting in November, Secretary Blinken communicated to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the need for temporary ceasefires to allow for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza and for civilians to evacuate areas under attack. Unfortunately, Mr. Netanyahu rejected these proposals, prompting Secretary Blinken to announce the Biden administration’s demands in a news conference. In response, Mr. Netanyahu issued a defiant statement, vowing to eliminate Hamas and expressing an unwavering commitment towards their mission.

This particular incident sheds light on the evolving dynamic between the United States and its key ally in the Middle East. President Biden has been a staunch supporter of Israel’s military actions in Gaza, which have resulted in the deaths of over 22,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry. However, conflicts and disagreements have arisen regarding the issue of civilian casualties, the risk of a wider regional war, and the future of post-conflict Gaza.

Secretary Blinken’s visit to the Middle East, including stops in Turkey, Greece, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the West Bank, highlights the significance of these lingering disputes. Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the State Department, acknowledged the challenging nature of these conversations, stating that “there are obviously tough issues facing the region and difficult choices ahead.”

This trip marks a return to intensive Middle East shuttle diplomacy for Secretary Blinken, who spent the past two years primarily focused on Russia and China. However, unlike the unequivocal support extended to Ukraine, the Biden administration has aimed to strike a balance between supporting Israel and minimizing Palestinian suffering. This approach has faced criticism both domestically and internationally, with dissent cables sent to Secretary Blinken objecting to the administration’s policy on the conflict.

During his visit to Israel, Secretary Blinken intends to address immediate measures to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza, discuss Israel’s military strategy, and work towards protecting civilians and facilitating their return to their homes. Additionally, he aims to address the issue of hostages held in Gaza, including American citizens, and explore potential avenues for governing Gaza and achieving a sustainable resolution between Israel and Palestine.

Despite the challenges ahead, Khaled Elgindy, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, believes that progress in protecting Gaza’s civilians and shaping Israel’s post-conflict plans may be limited. He highlights the protracted nature of previous conversations and the significant differences in perspectives between the United States and Israel.

One of the most daunting hurdles will be the question of what comes next after the war in Gaza. President Biden and Secretary Blinken have emphasized the importance of a long-term political settlement that supports the creation of a Palestinian state. However, Prime Minister Netanyahu has openly declared his opposition to a Palestinian state during his tenure. This fundamental disagreement presents a complex obstacle to overcome.

Furthermore, Mr. Netanyahu faces pressure from right-wing members of his governing coalition, which has led to growing frustration from the Biden administration. The recent rebuke of two Israeli ministers who advocated for the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza serves as an illustration of these tensions.

As Secretary Blinken undertakes this diplomatic mission, the primary focus will be on easing tensions, promoting humanitarian aid, protecting civilians, and fostering dialogue that can pave the way for a lasting resolution in the region. While the challenges ahead may be formidable, the stakes are high, and the international community will be closely watching to see how progress unfolds.

