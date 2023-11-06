Antony Blinken Denies Iranian Funds Were Used by Hamas in Recent Attack on Israel

Secretary of State Antony Blinken refuted allegations that the recent release of Iranian assets facilitated Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel. While acknowledging that Iran has a longstanding history of supporting Hamas, Blinken emphasized that none of the funds have been spent yet. He added that the Treasury Department closely regulates the use of the funds to ensure they are only used for humanitarian purposes such as food, medicine, and medical equipment.

Blinken’s comments come in response to claims made by a Hamas spokesman, who stated that the group received direct support from Iran for its attack. However, Blinken clarified that Iran had not yet utilized the recently freed funds. The release of these funds was part of an agreement that allowed for the transfer of $6 billion in frozen Iranian oil assets from South Korea to Qatar, which could only be used for humanitarian purposes.

Critics of the decision to unfreeze Iranian assets argued that it could incentivize Iran to capture more prisoners in the future. Some Republicans, like House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, accused the Biden administration of appeasing Hamas terrorists and their Iranian backers. However, Blinken reiterated that the funds must be used for humanitarian assistance and dismissed claims that they would be used for other purposes.

While there are concerns about Iran’s support for Hamas, Blinken and Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer stated that there is currently no direct evidence linking Iran to the recent offensive. The Biden administration will be closely monitoring how Iran spends the unfrozen assets and expects the money to be used over an extended period of time for the benefit of the Iranian people.

In conclusion, Blinken’s remarks emphasize the careful regulation of the released Iranian funds and dismiss the notion that they were used by Hamas in their recent attack on Israel. The focus remains on ensuring that the funds are used strictly for humanitarian purposes and not for supporting military activities.