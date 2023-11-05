China and US Seek Increased Engagement to Ease Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping assured US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that China has no intention to challenge or replace the United States during their crucial meeting in Beijing. This meeting comes after a long hiatus of face-to-face discussions between Xi and his US counterpart Joe Biden since last November.

The absence of Xi from the recent G20 summit in New Delhi raised questions about his attendance at the upcoming Apec summit in San Francisco in November. However, experts believe that the US government’s hope for increased engagement and easing tensions was reflected in Blinken’s message to Xi.

During a National Day speech in Beijing, Xi acknowledged the risks and challenges China is facing in the ever-changing international environment. Nevertheless, he emphasized China’s commitment to “high-level opening-up” and the Belt and Road Initiative, which promotes the Beijing-led infrastructure project. Xi also expressed China’s determination to uphold international justice and genuine multilateralism.

Efforts to arrange a meeting between Xi and Biden are underway, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi planning a trip to the US in October. This visit is believed to be in preparation for the Xi-Biden talks and could pave the way for a US visit by Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

In addition to diplomatic discussions, Blinken’s message highlighted the importance of US-China cooperation in food security and global macroeconomic stability. The issue of food security has gained global attention, with the World Food Programme reporting that over 345 million people faced high levels of food insecurity in 2023, a significant increase from 2020. Both China and the US have prioritized this issue in their diplomatic agendas, especially after the termination of the Black Sea Initiative, which disrupted the transport of grain from Ukraine.

While Blinken’s message signifies a customary gesture in diplomacy, it also indicates that the Biden administration aims to avoid excessive antagonism towards China. Experts, including non-affiliated US-China specialists, express concerns about the impaired state of US-China relations and emphasize the need for constructive engagement.

Despite the challenges, the Biden administration has consistently sent congratulatory National Day messages to China each year, reinforcing the importance of maintaining open communication channels and seeking common ground between the two nations.