US Offers Assistance after Devastating Earthquake in Morocco

The United States government has expressed its readiness to provide assistance to the Moroccan government in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake that struck the High Atlas Mountains. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the US is closely monitoring the situation and waiting for a response from Morocco on how it can be of help.

The earthquake, which occurred on Friday night, has already claimed the lives of over 2,000 people and injured many more. It is considered to be one of the most severe seismic events in Morocco in decades. The US Agency for International Development is taking the lead in mobilizing efforts to aid the affected region.

Secretary Blinken, in an interview, expressed his condolences to the people of Morocco and assured them that the US stands ready to assist in any way possible. While the earthquake response was a priority, Blinken also discussed other issues that were addressed during his recent visit to New Delhi for a Group of 20 summit with President Joe Biden and other world leaders.

Karl, the interviewer, questioned Blinken about the joint statement released at the summit and the absence of explicit condemnation of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. In response, Blinken defended the statement, emphasizing that the leaders expressed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He emphasized the negative global impact of Russia’s war, particularly on food security given Ukraine’s importance in grain production.

The G20 declaration urged all states to refrain from using force to seek territorial acquisition against the independence and sovereignty of any state. Blinken acknowledged ongoing conversations with Ukrainian counterparts regarding their needs and did not comment on the potential supply of Army Tactical Missile Systems.

Another matter discussed was tech billionaire Elon Musk’s refusal to allow Ukraine’s forces to use his Starlink satellite internet service for a strike on Russia. Blinken acknowledged Starlink as an essential tool for communication and defense in Ukraine but refrained from getting into specific episodes. He concluded by expressing confidence in Ukraine’s ultimate success and their resilience in fighting for their country and freedom.

While peace talks are currently out of reach due to Russia’s lack of interest in meaningful diplomacy, Blinken affirmed that Ukrainians are ready to engage if Putin shows genuine interest in resolving the conflict. The US, along with other nations, remains committed to ending the war in Ukraine.