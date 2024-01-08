Secretary Blinken Stresses the Importance of Palestinians’ Right to Stay in Gaza

In a recent press conference, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the necessity of allowing Palestinians to remain in their homes in Gaza. He highlighted the need to increase aid to the region and reaffirmed the United States’ rejection of Israeli ministers’ proposals to resettle Palestinians outside of Gaza.

Secretary Blinken asserted that it is crucial for the United Nations to assess and address the requirements to facilitate the safe return of displaced Palestinians to their homes. He underlined that civilians should not be forced to leave Gaza and must have the opportunity to return as soon as conditions permit.

Furthermore, Secretary Blinken disapproved of the comments made by Israeli ministers suggesting the resettlement of Palestinians as a consequence of the ongoing conflict. He condemned these statements as irresponsible, inflammatory, and hindering the prospects of a secure future for Gaza led by Palestinians, with Hamas no longer in control and terrorist organizations unable to pose a threat to Israel’s security.

The United States has consistently advocated for a two-state solution to bring an end to the Israel-Hamas war, which has now entered its third month. Disturbingly, approximately 85 percent of Gaza’s population, comprising 2.3 million residents, have already been displaced since the initiation of the conflict. Moreover, the Gaza Health Ministry, under the governance of Hamas, has reported the tragic loss of over 20,000 individuals during this period of unrest.

Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States’ dedication to facilitating a peaceful and secure resolution in the region. He emphasized the importance of working toward lasting peace while simultaneously pursuing immediate goals. The United States has outlined a regional approach that aims to ensure sustained security for Israel and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Through its commitment to upholding the rights and well-being of Palestinians in Gaza, the United States aims to foster a climate of peace, stability, and security for all parties involved.

FAQ:

What is Gaza? Gaza is a coastal strip of land located on the eastern shore of the Mediterranean Sea. It is home to approximately 2.3 million Palestinians. What is the two-state solution? The two-state solution refers to the establishment of two separate and independent states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security, with recognized borders. What is Hamas? Hamas is a Palestinian political and militant organization that governs the Gaza Strip. It is considered a terrorist group by several countries.

Sources:

The Hill: https://thehill.com