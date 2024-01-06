New Urgency in the Middle East: Blinken’s Ongoing Diplomatic Mission

Amid mounting concerns that the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza may escalate into a broader regional war, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has embarked on his fourth Middle East diplomatic mission in three months. Starting with his visit to Turkey, Blinken aims to address the worrisome developments in Lebanon, northern Israel, the Red Sea, and Iraq that have strained previous efforts to prevent a larger regional conflict. At the same time, international criticism of Israel’s military operation in Gaza has been growing.

During his visit to Turkey, Blinken met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss potential actions that Turkey and other influential countries can take to ease tensions, accelerate humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, and plan for the reconstruction and governance of the war-torn territory. Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah militia firing multiple rockets at northern Israel just hours before Blinken’s talks with Erdogan further highlighted the urgency of the situation.

The Red Sea has also witnessed escalated attacks on commercial shipping by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, leading to disruptions in international trade. In response, the U.S. and its allies are stepping up efforts to patrol the area and respond to threats, including the possibility of direct action against the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has prompted the Houthis to carry out numerous attacks, further heightening tensions and posing risks to the global economy.

In Istanbul, Blinken’s objective is to gain Turkish support for contributions to the reconstruction efforts in Gaza, potentially in the form of monetary or in-kind aid. Additionally, the U.S. emphasizes the importance of Turkey’s ratification of Sweden’s membership in NATO, which is seen as a crucial response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A Turkish official, speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the issues at hand, mentioned that Fidan, during his conversation with Blinken, expressed concern over Israel’s increasing aggression in Gaza, emphasizing the need for an immediate cease-fire and uninterrupted humanitarian aid. Fidan also called for negotiations for a two-state solution to begin promptly. The Turkish official also highlighted Turkey’s expectation for an upgrade of its fleet of F-16 fighter jets and the Turkish parliament’s role in the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership.

Following his visit to Turkey, Blinken will travel to Greece to meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Greece, a rival of Turkey and a fellow NATO ally, has been supportive of U.S. efforts to prevent the Gaza conflict from spreading. Greece has also shown willingness to assist should the situation deteriorate further. Maintaining patience while the issue of Sweden’s accession to NATO is resolved with Turkey, Greece awaits the delivery of advanced U.S. fighter jets.

Blinken will continue his diplomatic mission in Jordan, which has been a frequent stop in his recent Middle East tours, followed by visits to Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the West Bank, and Egypt. Despite the challenges and tough issues that lie ahead, Blinken firmly believes that it is the responsibility of the United States to lead diplomatic efforts in tackling the region’s challenges head-on.