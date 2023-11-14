Blinken Faces Challenges in Persuading Egypt and Saudi Arabia on Gaza Conflict

CAIRO — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s efforts to garner support for Washington’s perspective on the Israel-Hamas conflict faced significant resistance from Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Despite shared sympathies for the Palestinian cause, Blinken tried to convince Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to condemn Hamas’s actions and avoid exacerbating domestic unrest in response to Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza.

During his meetings with the two leaders, Blinken acknowledged the differing views and expressed gratitude for the suggestions made. However, both El-Sisi and Mohammed raised concerns over Israel’s right to carry out a massive offensive in Gaza.

Blinken’s goal in the Middle East is to persuade Arab partners to condemn Hamas’s assault in Israel and urge them not to incite further violence in response to Israel’s actions. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of over 1,300 Israelis and more than 2,600 Palestinians.

The Saudi crown prince, known for his flirtations with normalizing relations with Israel, emphasized the need to halt military operations and lift the “siege of Gaza” during his meeting with Blinken. This contradicts U.S. policy, which supports Israel’s goal of eradicating Hamas.

For Egypt, Blinken secured an agreement for a temporary opening at the Rafah border between Gaza and Egypt to assist U.S. citizens seeking to leave the violence and bombing. However, contradictory remarks between U.S. and Egyptian officials have hindered the border reopening, preventing Palestinian Americans from crossing into Egypt. Additionally, critical supplies of food, water, fuel, and medicine, coordinated by aid groups and friendly nations with Egypt’s cooperation, are unable to enter Gaza.

President Biden has appointed former ambassador David Satterfield to lead the United States’ humanitarian efforts in relation to the conflict. Satterfield will arrive in Egypt to help coordinate aid to Gaza.

While Blinken and El-Sisi discussed the situation, the Egyptian president criticized Israel for exceeding the right of self-defense and resorting to collective punishment. El-Sisi also proposed an international summit to address the future of the Palestinian cause, a suggestion supported by Blinken.

Egypt, with its communication channels open to Israel, the Palestinian Authority, and Hamas, has historically played a crucial role in mediating conflicts. In May 2021, Cairo brokered a cease-fire that ended an 11-day outbreak of violence between Israel and Hamas.

Despite facing challenges in gaining complete support from Egypt and Saudi Arabia, Blinken remains committed to finding a resolution to the Gaza conflict and providing aid to those affected.

