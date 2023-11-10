Shuttle Diplomacy in the Middle East: U.S. Official Meets Intelligence Officials in Israel

TEL AVIV — In a significant diplomatic move, CIA Director William J. Burns arrived in Israel on Sunday for talks with intelligence officials from Israel and other countries in the region. The purpose of his visit is to reinforce Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s ongoing shuttle diplomacy efforts amidst escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine.

As part of these efforts, Blinken held a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, West Bank. The two officials discussed the need for an immediate halt to the conflict in Gaza and emphasized the urgent provision of humanitarian aid to the war-torn region. Blinken also traveled to Baghdad for talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. The primary goal of these discussions was to convey the U.S. administration’s commitment to prevent the conflict from spreading to other nations or armed groups.

“We’re working diligently to prevent the situation in Gaza from escalating further, whether it’s domestically or in other parts of the region,” stated Blinken during a press conference in Baghdad.

The situation in Gaza remains dire, with Israel launching a wave of airstrikes in various parts of the region. The bombardment coincided with a complete blackout of communications in Gaza, exacerbating the already critical circumstances. The death toll in Gaza continues to rise, prompting international concern over the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the territory.

Despite the focus on Gaza, Blinken’s visit to Ramallah also addressed the violence and instability in the West Bank, where Israeli settlers have been attacking and displacing Palestinians. The tense situation in the region has compounded the challenges faced by the U.S. officials.

