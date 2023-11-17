Secretary Blinken Visits Iraq Amidst Concerns of Escalating Violence in the Region

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unexpected trip to Iraq as tensions rise over the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. This visit is part of Blinken’s tour of the Middle East, during which he aims to secure the support of regional allies in curbing attacks on American forces, which have been attributed to Iran-backed groups.

During his meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Blinken expressed satisfaction with the progress made in discussions. The Iraqi Prime Minister assured Blinken that his security forces are actively working towards neutralizing violent activities, emphasizing the importance of maintaining Iraqi sovereignty.

Both parties share a common objective of preventing further attacks. Blinken emphasized the need for collaboration, stating that no nation desires the presence of militia groups involved in acts of violence. Al-Sudani, known for his close ties with Iran, reiterated his call for a ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing the urgency of containing and preventing the expansion of the crisis.

The United States has observed a significant increase in rocket and drone attacks on its forces in Iraq and Syria, many of which have been claimed by the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq”. This surge in violence coincides with the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. In response, the United States has intensified its diplomatic efforts in the region, as Arab nations and armed groups express mounting anger over the rising death toll caused by Israel’s military actions.

Secretary Blinken’s visit to Iraq comes right after reports of Israeli air raids resulting in the deaths of four civilians, including three children, along the Lebanon-Israel border. The Lebanese-based group Hezbollah issued a warning, vowing that “the enemy will pay the price” for these attacks. This incident further highlights the potential for a broader regional conflict, with Hezbollah and Israel engaged in regular cross-border clashes influenced by their mutual backing from Iran. Hezbollah’s leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, recently emphasized that all scenarios remain on the table as long as Israel continues its assault on Gaza.

Secretary Blinken continues to engage with regional partners, heading next to Turkey for talks with the Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan. This visit occurs amidst threats of escalated tension from the Iran-backed group, Kataib Hezbollah. Meanwhile, Prime Minister al-Sudani is expected to embark on a regional tour, including stops in Iran and the Persian Gulf nations, starting on Monday.

