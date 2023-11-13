The Challenges Remain: Blinken’s Middle East Tour Ends with No Breakthroughs

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has concluded his visit to the Middle East, acknowledging that his efforts to achieve a sustained humanitarian pause and reduce Israel’s assault on Gaza are still a work in progress. Following a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara, Blinken will now attend a gathering of foreign ministers from the G7 nations in Japan, where he will discuss the US approach to the crisis and its implications for global relations. Despite engaging in talks for four days, diplomatic progress in the region seems to have regressed.

Blinken’s attempts to persuade Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to implement a humanitarian pause were unsuccessful. Discussions on the release of hostages reached an impasse due to disagreements over the sequencing and duration of the required cessation of hostilities. In a further setback, Israel imposed a temporary communication blackout in Gaza on Sunday night, disregarding US appeals to refrain from doing so.

Furthermore, the number of aid trucks entering Gaza through the Rafah border crossing from Egypt significantly declined from 100 on Friday to approximately 30 in subsequent days. The US accused Hamas, the governing Islamist group in Gaza responsible for the October 7 attacks on Israel that resulted in the deaths of mainly civilian individuals, of violating the agreement on the transfer of injured civilians into Egypt. The US claimed that Hamas sought to reserve a third of the available places for its wounded fighters.

Despite these challenges, Blinken remained cautiously optimistic, emphasizing the US’s dedication to alleviating the suffering of innocent Palestinians in Gaza. He highlighted his ongoing engagement with Israeli authorities to minimize civilian casualties and the intensified efforts to provide greater humanitarian assistance.

Although six ambulances were reportedly allowed to leave Gaza after a two-day closure of the crossing, suspicions of regional consensus to avert further escalation were dampened by renewed exchanges of heavy fire between Israel and Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militia group, along the southern Lebanese border.

Critics in several Middle Eastern nations, typically aligned with the US, believe that Blinken possesses the leverage to curb Israeli attacks in Gaza either by demanding a permanent ceasefire or by withholding US funding. However, they suggest that the US refrains from taking such actions due to its belief that the forceful removal of Hamas is an attainable objective at an acceptable cost or because the Biden administration prioritizes maintaining solidarity with Israel over the preservation of civilian lives in Gaza.

Blinken concluded an unfruitful visit to Ankara, which marked the end of his tour encompassing Jerusalem, Amman, Ramallah, and Baghdad. On Saturday morning, Turkey withdrew its ambassador from Israel, a move endorsed by the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared that Netanyahu was no longer a viable interlocutor, exclaiming, “We have written him off.”

During multiple protests outside US military bases in Turkey, demonstrators voiced their discontent. Recent developments indicate a concerning erosion of the US’s diplomatic influence and the emergence of limited cooperation between Iran and Arab states. Tehran has announced a joint conference with Saudi Arabia under the auspices of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Iranian diplomatic efforts have intensified, with President Ebrahim Raisi urging Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do more in support of the Palestinian cause.

The US has been pressing Israel to provide a more comprehensive explanation for its actions. On Monday, Netanyahu met with numerous envoys in Tel Aviv, assuring them that, once Hamas is eradicated, the people of Gaza will be offered a promising future. He framed the conflict as a battle between barbarism and civilization, calling for global engagement.

In Baghdad, Blinken sternly warned against unacceptable attacks by Iran-backed militias and pledged to protect American citizens. The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, traveled to Tehran to convey a more detailed version of this message, expressing his desire for restrictions on Iranian-backed militias.