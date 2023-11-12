Secretary of State Blinken Arrives in Israel to Address Ongoing Offensive in Gaza

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his way to Israel on Friday with the intention of discussing the Israeli government’s military operations in Gaza and finding a balance between supporting Israel’s defense efforts while urging them to protect civilians. This visit comes amidst increasing international criticism and a steadily growing death toll of civilians.

Blinken, accompanied by newly appointed US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew, arrived in Tel Aviv on Friday morning. Prior to his departure from Washington, DC, Blinken stated that he would address the ongoing campaign against the Hamas terrorist organization and the necessary steps that must be taken to protect civilians. He also expressed his desire to discuss the issue of hostages being held by Hamas and preventing a wider regional conflict.

Instead of providing direct quotes, it can be said that Blinken condemned Hamas for cynically using civilians as human shields and embedding its fighters within civilian infrastructure. He emphasized his commitment to respond to the devastation caused and protect the lives of all children affected, whether Palestinian or Israeli.

Privately, officials in the United States have expressed concerns to their Israeli counterparts about the impact of the disturbing images emerging from Gaza. The US government has stressed the importance of allowing humanitarian aid to enter the region, as they fear these images could hinder Israel’s strategic goals and contribute to the heightened international condemnation.

Israel’s campaign in Gaza has faced criticism, especially from Arab partner countries such as Jordan and Bahrain, leading to the recall of their ambassadors. Blinken will also focus on ensuring the continuous flow of humanitarian aid and the safe departure of civilians from the region during his discussions in Israel.

Although some progress has been made in allowing aid and assistance to enter Gaza, Blinken and other US officials have highlighted that it is insufficient. Israeli officials have limited the entrance of fuel, claiming that Hamas has misappropriated large quantities of it and withheld it from civilians. Blinken will address this issue as urgent, emphasizing the dire need for fuel to keep hospitals functioning.

Additionally, Blinken’s visit aims to address the long-term prospects for peace and security in the region. He has expressed that a return to the “status quo” with Hamas is not feasible and that Israel intends to eliminate the group from Gaza. Instead, Blinken envisions a future where the Palestinian Authority assumes governance and security responsibilities for the region, potentially with the support of other countries in the region and international agencies.

During his time in Israel, Blinken will engage in discussions on how to move past the current situation and establish conditions for a lasting and sustainable peace, ensuring security for both Israelis and Palestinians.