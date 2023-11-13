Secretary of State Blinken Calls for Protection of Palestinian Civilians, Urges Action in Gaza

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has strongly denounced the tragic loss of civilian lives in Gaza and emphasized the need for greater efforts to minimize harm to Palestinian civilians. While acknowledging Israel’s implementation of daily military pauses in certain areas of Northern Gaza and the establishment of evacuation corridors, Blinken maintains that more can be done to prevent harm to innocent Palestinians.

In the aftermath of his visit to the Middle East, Blinken has taken a more direct approach in condemning the civilian toll in Gaza and expressing the expectations of the United States towards the Israeli government. However, he has refrained from explicitly condemning Israel’s offensive and continues to support its right to self-defense.

During a press availability in New Delhi, Blinken expressed his concern over the high number of Palestinian casualties and the suffering endured by the Palestinian people in recent weeks. He emphasized the importance of preventing harm to them and maximizing the delivery of assistance. Blinken further stated that ongoing discussions with Israel will focus on concrete steps to achieve these objectives, without divulging specific details.

While in Tokyo, Blinken outlined the US’ vision of a “durable and sustainable peace” in Gaza after the conflict. He reiterated these principles during his recent statement, emphasizing the importance of not forcibly displacing Palestinians from Gaza, refraining from using Gaza as a launching pad for attacks against Israel, preserving the territorial integrity of Gaza, and committing to unified Palestinian land governance in Gaza and the West Bank.

Concrete plans are currently being developed to increase the flow of humanitarian aid trucks into Gaza. Blinken acknowledged that the execution of these plans requires a meticulous process of moving from understanding and agreement to effective implementation.

Blinken also reemphasized the United States’ unwavering dedication to securing the safe return of American hostages and preventing the conflict from escalating further.

In light of his discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials, Blinken acknowledged that progress has been made, but underscored that lasting peace is an ongoing process that cannot be achieved overnight.

Furthermore, the White House confirmed Israel’s commitment to initiate four-hour daily pauses in military operations in certain parts of Northern Gaza, following an agreement in principle reached during Blinken’s meetings in Israel. Despite Prime Minister Netanyahu’s subsequent public opposition to the idea, US officials believe his statements were primarily intended for domestic and war cabinet audiences.

During a meeting with Arab counterparts in Jordan, a clear division emerged between the United States and regional leaders regarding a ceasefire in Gaza.

However, at a gathering of the G7 Foreign Ministers, unanimous support was expressed for humanitarian pauses to facilitate urgent assistance, civilian movement, and the release of hostages in Gaza, instead of an immediate ceasefire.

Blinken emphasized that those advocating for an immediate ceasefire must provide a viable solution to address the potential consequences that such a move might entail.

