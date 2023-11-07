Secretary of State Antony Blinken Defends G20 Joint Statement on Russia’s War in Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently defended the United States’ decision to accept the joint statement from G20 leaders on Russia’s war in Ukraine. While the statement did not explicitly condemn Russia for its invasion, it emphasized the importance of territorial integrity and sovereignty for all countries.

During an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Blinken emphasized that the group’s statement clearly highlighted the significance of territorial integrity and sovereignty. Although the statement did not mention Russia by name, it called on all countries to refrain from actions that threaten the territorial integrity and sovereignty of any state.

Blinken explained that the wording was carefully chosen to convey a continued condemnation of Russia’s invasion, while also addressing complaints from Moscow regarding attacks inside Russia as a result of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, played a significant role in the negotiation process leading up to the final version of the statement.

“It was very clear from everything that they said that not only do they want to see this war end, but they want to see it end on just and durable terms,” Blinken stated. He further emphasized that the consequences of Russia’s aggression are felt throughout the G20 countries and the developing world.

While some criticized the joint statement for not being strong enough, Blinken highlighted that G20 leaders acknowledged the impact the war is having on food security internationally. He mentioned that Ukraine, once known as the “breadbasket of the world,” has faced significant challenges since Russia blockaded its ports after the invasion. Despite a negotiated agreement to allow grain exports, Russia recently withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, exacerbating the issue.

During his recent visit to Ukraine, Blinken expressed unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and democracy. Despite concerns about the country’s ability to repel Russia, Blinken remained optimistic about Ukraine’s ultimate success. He praised the resilience, courage, and resolve of President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people, highlighting the fact that they are fighting for their country, their future, and their freedom.

As the situation in Ukraine continues to unfold, the joint statement from G20 leaders serves as a reminder that the international community is closely monitoring the conflict and its consequences. The importance of upholding territorial integrity and sovereignty remains at the forefront of efforts to bring an end to the war and establish lasting peace in the region.