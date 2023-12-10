Antony Blinken Advocates Bypassing Congress for Military Sales and Urges Support for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken has defended the recent emergency sale of tank ammunition to Israel and called for swift congressional approval of over $100 billion in aid for Israel, Ukraine, and other crucial national security priorities.

Blinken justified the decision to bypass Congress by emphasizing the urgency of Israel’s military operations against Hamas. He asserted that providing Israel with the necessary defense capabilities to protect itself from Hamas is of utmost importance.

While the tank ammunition accounts for only a small portion of the military sales to Israel, Blinken emphasized the significance of congressional involvement in the overall process. He stated, “It’s very important that Congress’ voice be heard in this.”

The decision to proceed with the sale of tank shells worth more than $106 million comes at a time when the Biden administration’s broader aid package is entangled in debates surrounding immigration policy and border security.

Blinken highlighted President Joe Biden’s willingness to make substantial compromises to facilitate the progress of the aid package. “It’s something the president is fully prepared to engage on,” Blinken affirmed.

The urgent need for aid is particularly crucial in the case of Ukraine, according to Blinken. He expressed concern that funding for Ukraine is running out, underscoring the potential repercussions if support is not provided promptly. Blinken cautioned that without assistance, Russian President Vladimir Putin would be able to proceed with his actions in Ukraine without consequences.

Congress has already allocated $111 billion to support Ukraine, and the budget director, Shalanda Young, stated in a letter to House and Senate leaders that the US will exhaust funding for weapons and assistance to Ukraine by year-end, severely impeding Ukraine’s capabilities on the battlefield.

However, not all members of Congress are convinced of the need for additional aid to Ukraine. Sen. JD Vance raised questions about the justification for another $61 billion in aid, challenging the administration to articulate its ambitions and explain how this funding would differ from the previous $100 billion.

On the other hand, Sen. Chris Murphy emphasized the significant impact that this additional aid could have, asserting that it could potentially change the outcome of the ongoing war. Murphy highlighted Russia’s struggling war efforts and suggested that increased support for Ukraine would jeopardize Russia’s ability to continue the conflict.

Sen. Mitt Romney echoed support for aid to Ukraine, emphasizing that it is in America’s best interest to ensure Ukraine’s success and provide the necessary weapons for self-defense. He regarded any deviation from this responsibility as a failure to uphold democratic values and protect national interests.

