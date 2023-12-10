Blinken Advocates for Selling Weapons to Israel and Urges Congressional Support for National Security

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has recently defended the decision to bypass Congress and approve the emergency sale of approximately 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition to Israel. In addition to this, he has called for swift congressional approval of over $100 billion in aid for Israel, Ukraine, and other national security priorities. Despite the controversy surrounding the bypassing of Congress, Blinken emphasized that the urgent military needs of Israel in its conflict with Hamas in Gaza prompted this decision. He stressed the importance of ensuring that Israel has the necessary resources to defend itself against Hamas.

It is crucial to note that the tank ammunition and its related support comprise only a small portion of the overall military sales to Israel, which still require congressional review. Blinken emphasized that Congress should have a voice in these matters, acknowledging the importance of their input.

The decision to proceed with the sale of tank shells worth over $106 million comes at a time when the Biden administration’s larger aid package is entangled in debates over U.S. immigration policy and border security. Blinken pointed out that President Joe Biden is willing to make significant compromises to move the aid package forward, demonstrating the administration’s commitment to addressing urgent national security concerns.

According to Blinken, the situation is particularly critical for Ukraine, as funding is running out for the country. He underlined the importance of providing aid swiftly to prevent further aggression from Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that failure to do so will allow him to act with impunity and continue his advances in Ukraine.

Blinken expressed his views during interviews on ABC’s “This Week” and CNN’s “State of the Union.” In these discussions, he advocated for supporting Israel’s defense efforts, emphasized the need for congressional involvement, and highlighted the urgency of assisting Ukraine in the face of potential aggression from Russia.

