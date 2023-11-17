Antony Blinken Expresses Concern Over Deepening Military Ties Between Russia and North Korea

SEOUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed his apprehension regarding the increasing military collaboration between North Korea and Russia. He referred to this growing partnership as a “two-way street” involving the exchange of arms and technical support.

During a press conference in Seoul, Blinken emphasized the United States’ concerns about North Korea’s ballistic missile programs, nuclear technology, and space launch capabilities. He underlined the need to identify, expose, and counter these efforts.

Blinken’s visit to South Korea is part of his broader Asia trip, which includes stops in Japan and India. This visit comes after a two-and-a-half-year gap and demonstrates the United States’ commitment to the Korean peninsula and regional issues.

North Korean weapons allegedly being used in Gaza and the flow of arms from North Korea to Russia, purportedly for use in Ukraine, have drawn condemnation from the United States and its allies. Both North Korea and Russia have denied any arms deals, but their leaders pledged closer military cooperation during a meeting in Russia’s far east in September.

Blinken expressed concerns about the security of the Korean Peninsula, global non-proliferation regimes, Russian aggression in Ukraine, and the violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions. He emphasized the increased cooperation among the United States and its East Asian allies in addressing the nuclear weapons and missile development activities of North Korea.

In Japan, Blinken and other G7 foreign ministers condemned North Korea’s transfer of arms to Russia, which violates U.N. Security Council resolutions. They also called for humanitarian pauses in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, urging the delivery of aid to civilians in Gaza. South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin supported these efforts and called for North Korea to be condemned if any link to Hamas is confirmed.

While North Korea has denied reports of its involvement with Hamas, Blinken and Park stated that they closely monitor any potential links between North Korea’s weapons and Hamas’ activities.

Blinken’s visit to South Korea signifies the U.S. government’s sustained attention to the region, but analysts emphasize the need for continued engagement due to the potential maneuverability of North Korea and China.

