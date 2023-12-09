State Department Criticized for Pressuring Israel in Gaza Conflict

The recent conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has sparked controversy around the actions of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Biden administration. Representative Michael Waltz, a decorated retired Green Beret, accused Blinken of “lecturing” Israel’s war cabinet and argued that following the administration’s orders would lead to surrender. He expressed concerns about the potential consequences, including emboldening terrorist groups like Hezbollah and further destabilizing the region.

While critics have called for a diplomatic approach, Waltz emphasized the importance of strength to combat terrorist organizations like Hamas. He argued that terrorism should be met with military force, not diplomacy. Despite the criticism, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains firm in his response to calls for de-escalation, recognizing the need to demonstrate strength against terrorists who understand nothing but force.

These recent developments have prompted a reemergence of past comments by the late Senator John McCain, who vehemently criticized Blinken during his confirmation as deputy Secretary of State in the Obama administration. McCain considered Blinken “unqualified” and raised concerns about his potential danger to America and the men and women serving it. In hindsight, some have viewed McCain’s warnings as prescient, particularly in light of the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The criticism directed at Blinken and the Biden administration reflects a broader dissatisfaction with the handling of foreign policy. Critics argue that left-wing diplomats are rarely held accountable for their failures and are operating with a rogue foreign policy agenda. The pressure on Israel and the perceived pandering to certain interests have raised concerns about the sovereignty of foreign governments.

