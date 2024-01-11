The Future of Gaza: Arab Leaders Push for Palestinian Statehood

In his recent visit to the Middle East, Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed postwar planning for the Gaza Strip with Arab leaders. The regional states emphasized the importance of including a path to an independent state that unites the West Bank and Gaza under Palestinian leadership. However, this idea was met with resistance in Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has opposed the creation of a Palestinian state.

During his visit, Blinken acknowledged the divisions between the two sides but highlighted the willingness of Arab leaders to engage in discussions about the future of Gaza. They expressed an interest in helping establish a “revitalized” Palestinian Authority with new and younger leaders. There have even been discussions among senior Jordanian and Egyptian officials about advising President Mahmoud Abbas to consider stepping down in favor of the next generation.

Arab leaders remain skeptical about U.S. plans for post-conflict stabilization in Gaza and have doubts about America’s ability to restrain Israel. The ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza have fuelled this skepticism. South Africa has even presented a case against Israel at the United Nations, accusing them of committing genocide.

Despite the challenges, Blinken’s discussions with Arab leaders have provided an opportunity for deeper engagement on crucial issues. While a two-state solution may seem remote at the moment, there is hope that a different Israeli government in the future could change the dynamics.

However, these prospects provide little relief for Palestinians in southern Gaza. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has indicated that Israel will intensify its offensive there. The timeline of operations has also been a point of contention between U.S. and Israeli officials. While the U.S. wanted the high-intensity campaign to end in December, Israeli officials have extended it until the end of January, raising concerns about further casualties.

During Blinken’s meetings with Israeli officials, the United States made it clear that it would not dedicate forces to maintain peace in Gaza. They stressed that the only way Israel could secure Arab financing for reconstruction is through a credible path to a two-state solution.

Trust between Washington and its Arab allies has been impacted by Israel’s tactics in Gaza, which have left the territory damaged and nearly uninhabitable. Arab governments are waiting to see the effectiveness of Washington’s policies before fully embracing their leadership role in post-conflict stabilization.

