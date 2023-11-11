In a surprising turn of events on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asserted that his military forces would soon gain full fire control over Crimea. Just hours later, reports of loud explosions reverberated through the Crimean port city of Sevastopol.

The source of the explosions remains unverified, but Sevastopol’s governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, confirmed at least one blast had occurred in the region. However, he did not specify whether the explosion originated from Ukrainian forces or Russia’s military. Social media accounts suggested that the explosions stemmed from a strike launched by Kyiv on Russia’s Belbek military airfield near Sevastopol, but these reports have yet to be confirmed.

Crimea, although recognized as Ukrainian territory by many nations, was invaded and annexed by Russia in 2014. Since Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia began in February 2022, the region has witnessed frequent strikes aimed at Russian forces there. President Zelensky has consistently expressed his determination to reclaim the land.

During an address at the parliamentary summit of the Crimean Platform, Zelensky discussed Russia’s plans to establish a new naval base in Abkhazia, a Russian-occupied region of Georgia. He stated that this move aimed to keep their Black Sea Fleet ships as far away as possible from Ukrainian missiles and naval drones. Moreover, Zelensky proclaimed that his forces will soon gain control of the skies over Crimea.

Following the address, reports of powerful explosions surfaced on social media platforms. Crimean Wind, a Telegram channel, reported two explosions in Sevastopol. Another regional news outlet, Crimea.Realities, mentioned a particularly strong blast that shook windows in nearby areas. Additionally, the Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne revealed that locals in occupied Sevastopol heard several powerful explosions.

Governor Razvozhayev downplayed the reports, urging calm in the region. According to him, an explosion occurred near Sevastopol after a drone was forced to land through electronic warfare interventions and subsequently detonated. Razvozhayev also claimed that other loud sounds reported in the port city stemmed from military actions in the nearby Black Sea.

Amidst the ongoing developments, Maria Drutska, an individual working in Ukraine’s foreign affairs sector, assured that “everything is calm” in Sevastopol. However, she acknowledged that the shockwave from the explosion had caused beds to rattle in local residents’ homes and blown out windows.

While the situation in Crimea remains tense, it is clear that President Zelensky’s determination to establish fire control over the region has faced resistance. The explosions in Sevastopol only add to the complexity of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, leaving many questions unanswered.

