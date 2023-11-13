Ukraine Drone Attack Causes Explosions Near Crimea Bridge

Explosions were heard near the bridge that connects Russian-occupied Crimea to the Russian mainland, as reported by Russian-appointed officials. The explosions were a result of a drone attack by Ukraine on a Russian tanker in the Kerch Strait. The Russian sea rescue service in Novorossiysk dispatched tugboats to assist the damaged tanker, which was unable to operate independently.

According to the rescue center quoted by Russia’s Tass news agency, the south side of the tanker suffered damage in the strait. However, the extent of the damage was not severe, mostly affecting the machine room. The tanker is currently anchored, and a decision will be made regarding whether it should be towed or not.

This incident marks a significant escalation, as a Ukrainian naval drone attacked a Russian warship at Novorossiysk, the first instance where Ukraine projected its power far from its shores. Russian-installed officials in Crimea have clarified that the recent explosions have no connection to the bridge, which has been targeted twice previously during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Although Ukraine rarely comments on attacks targeting Russia, no official statement has been made regarding this incident. Traffic on the bridge was briefly halted before resuming. Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the Russia-installed governor of Crimea, denied reports of a direct attack on the bridge and emphasized that no explosion occurred in its immediate vicinity.

According to Ukraine’s UNIAN news agency, three explosions were reported in the area. Ukrainian news reports and pro-Russian officials in occupied parts of Ukraine confirmed that Ukrainian drones attacked a Russian-flagged tanker named SIG in the Kerch Strait. Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-appointed official in Ukraine’s southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, shared an audio clip where the vessel requested assistance from tugboats. Rogov also posted images showing damaged equipment and fixtures onboard the vessel, which had been supplying oil to Russian troops in Syria.

The bridge, completed by Russia in 2018 after the annexation of Crimea, has previously been the target of two major attacks during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, Ukraine has indirectly claimed responsibility for these attacks.

