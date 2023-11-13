Tragic Explosion Claims Lives of Russian Officers in Ukrainian City

A devastating explosion in the strategically important Ukrainian city of Melitopol has resulted in the deaths of several Russian officers. The blast, described by Ukrainian intelligence as an “act of revenge” by local resistance groups, occurred during a meeting of Russian officers. Melitopol, which was captured by Russian forces early in the war, has become a significant hub for Russian military operations in southwestern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry’s intelligence department released a statement on the Telegram messaging app, attributing the blast to representatives of the local resistance movement who targeted the (post) offices seized by the Russians. The ministry claimed that at least three National Guard officers were killed in the explosion, while further information regarding enemy losses is still being verified.

It is important to note that independent verification of the Ukrainian intelligence claim is not currently available. As of now, Russia’s defence ministry has not responded to requests for comment from Reuters.

The city of Melitopol, located in the Zaporizhzhia region, was home to a population of approximately 150,000 before the war. It has now become a crucial stronghold for Moscow in its defense of the lands it controls in southern Ukraine. Ukrainian sources have previously reported carrying out attacks on Melitopol, as its recapture would provide Ukrainian forces with a direct route to the Crimean Peninsula.

The exiled mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, expressed frustration at Russian forces’ continued use of the city as a headquarters. He conveyed his sentiment to Ukrainian public television, stating that the enemy does not seem to learn from previous attacks.

It is worth mentioning that both Russia and Ukraine have historically downplayed their military casualties while exaggerating the losses inflicted on each other during the ongoing 20-month-long war. These conflicting narratives have made it difficult to ascertain the true scale of the conflict’s impact.

The Ukrainian forces’ slow and grueling counteroffensive in the south and east, initiated in early June, has resulted in the recapture of only a few small villages along the front. The city of Melitopol holds strategic importance for both sides, highlighting the ongoing struggle for control in the region.

In recent months, there have been reports of Ukrainian forces launching missile attacks on Russian-annexed Crimea and targeting Russian officers in occupied towns like Skadovsk in the Kherson region. These incidents further underscore the complex and volatile nature of the conflict.

Source: Reuters