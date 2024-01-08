Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Tragic Incident during Polio Vaccination Drive in Pakistan

A tragic incident took place during a polio vaccination drive in northwestern Pakistan, resulting in the loss of five police officers’ lives and leaving almost two dozen others injured. The explosion occurred early morning on Monday in Bajaur, a tribal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. This comes as Pakistan commenced its latest round of the vaccination campaign.

The significant impact of this incident is evident as five individuals remain in critical condition and have been transferred to a hospital in the provincial capital, Peshawar, for further treatment. The police team was carrying out their duties to ensure the safety of polio vaccination workers when their vehicle was targeted by an explosive device.

Bilal Faizi, spokesperson for the provincial rescue services, recounted the unfortunate event by stating, “The blast took place early in the morning when the police team went out for the polio vaccination drive. We have shifted most of the injured to a local hospital in Bajaur, while critical patients were sent to Peshawar.”

At present, there is no claim of responsibility for this attack, leaving authorities to investigate and determine the motive behind it. However, it is worth noting that the Pakistan Taliban, also known as TTP, has previously targeted both polio vaccination workers and security officials in the country.

Within Pakistan, resistance to the polio immunisation campaign has unfortunately grown due to various reasons. After discovering that a fake vaccination drive had been organized by the CIA in an attempt to locate Osama bin Laden, who was eventually found and killed in 2011, the trust in vaccination efforts diminished. Additionally, religious leaders in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border region have disseminated misinformation claiming that the vaccine contains substances forbidden in Islam, such as pork and alcohol.

It is crucial to highlight that Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries that have yet to be declared free of the wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV-1) disease. A country can be officially recognized as “polio-free” once it demonstrates the absence of WPV-1 transmission for three consecutive years, as stated by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

In terms of progress, Pakistan showed improvement in 2023 by reporting only six polio cases. This marks a significant decrease compared to the 20 cases reported in 2022 across the country. Efforts to combat polio remain ongoing, despite the obstacles and tragic incidents faced.

This attack on the polio vaccination team coincides with a concerning surge in violent incidents throughout Pakistan. According to data from the Pakistan Institute of Conflict and Security Studies, more than 600 violent attacks occurred in the country in 2023. This represents a 70 percent increase from the previous year, resulting in the loss of over 950 lives.

