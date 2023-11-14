Gaza Orthodox Church Campus Rattled by Explosive Incident

An incident unfolded on Thursday night at the esteemed St. Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church campus in Gaza City, where a blast shook the premises amidst the presence of numerous Palestinian families seeking refuge. This unsettling event led to the evacuation of individuals trapped under the rubble, with several occupants having sustained injuries.

Mr. Majdy Jildah, one of the individuals taking shelter at the church, reported that approximately 500 people sought safety within the church campus, with approximately 80 individuals present in the church council building, where the explosion occurred. Tragically, it is believed that a child lost their life in this unfortunate incident. Additionally, the assembly hall of the church also incurred damages, with numerous people present at the time.

Notably, the St. Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church holds a significant historical heritage, being one of the world’s most ancient religious establishments. The church has remained a place of worship and refuge for countless individuals for centuries.

The Israeli military has promptly responded to the occurrence, affirming that they are actively investigating the matter to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and its possible causes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How many people were present at the St. Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church campus during the incident?

A: Approximately 500 people sought shelter on the church campus, with around 80 individuals in the church council building and several others in the assembly hall.

Q: Were there any casualties?

A: Tragically, it is believed that a child lost their life in the incident. Several individuals were also injured and receive medical attention.

Q: Is the St. Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church of historical significance?

A: Yes, the church is widely regarded as one of the oldest religious establishments worldwide, boasting a rich historical heritage.

Q: What is the Israeli military’s response to the incident?

A: The Israeli military has pledged to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident to determine its cause and the circumstances surrounding it.