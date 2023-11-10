Explosion Rocks Industrial Plant near Moscow, Injures Dozens

An explosion at an industrial plant northeast of Moscow has left at least 56 people injured, according to officials. The blast occurred at the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant, located in the town of Sergiev Posad. The facility is known for its development and manufacture of optical and optoelectronic devices, catering to the needs of the Russian military, law enforcement agencies, industry, and healthcare.

Authorities have reported that 30 of the injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, with six of them in intensive care. An additional 26 people sought medical help and were examined at the emergency room, but did not require further hospitalization.

The explosion is said to have originated from a pyrotechnics warehouse rented by a third-party company located on the premises of the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant. Rescue operations are ongoing as there are concerns about possible individuals trapped under the rubble. Efforts to clear the debris are estimated to take approximately 12 hours.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the blast occurred within the pyrotechnics workshop, as confirmed by the governor of the Moscow region. However, the exact cause of the explosion remains unknown. An eyewitness stated that the site was previously a munition factory before being sold and converted into a pyrotechnics factory. The bankruptcy of the company that operated the facility has raised questions about the circumstances leading to the incident.

The incident is currently under a criminal investigation by Russia’s Investigative Committee. While there is no evidence to suggest that the explosion resulted from a drone attack, authorities are exploring all possible causes.

The blast wave caused damage to windows in nearby houses, as reported by local media. Sergiev Posad, situated in the Golden Ring, is renowned for its historical significance, with numerous ancient towns and Russian orthodox churches. The main cathedral and surrounding buildings in the city are listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.