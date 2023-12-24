The Bharatiya Janata Party Aims for a Significant Increase in Vote Share for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has laid out an ambitious goal for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party aims to achieve a significant increase in its vote share, setting a target of 50 per cent. The BJP is leaving no stone unturned in its preparations for the elections, with plans to launch a nationwide campaign to connect with new voters.

In a recent two-day meeting of BJP national office-bearers, the party leadership emphasized the importance of securing a substantial victory margin in the Lok Sabha elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah called upon all officials to work towards this objective.

To further strengthen its outreach, the BJP will conduct cluster meetings across various Lok Sabhas throughout the country. These meetings will provide an opportunity for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP President JP Nadda to address the public directly.

Additionally, the BJP’s youth wing, known as the Yuva Morcha, will play a crucial role in engaging new voters. The wing is gearing up to hold 5,000 conferences nationwide, targeting the youth demographic. Alongside these efforts, social conferences will also be organized across the country.

The BJP has underlined the importance of proactive measures by its leaders, urging them not to wait for the announcement of candidate lists. Instead, every party leader should take charge to ensure a resounding victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In line with its commitment to promoting cultural and religious heritage, the BJP has decided to launch a campaign to celebrate the Ram Mandir starting January 1. As part of this campaign, BJP workers will personally visit villages across the country to encourage ten crore families to participate in Diya Lighting programs for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

With these comprehensive plans and targeted initiatives, the BJP aims to create a strong electoral foundation and connect with a broader voter base. The party’s efforts to increase its vote share reflect its commitment to securing a robust mandate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

*Source: [hindustantimes.com](https://hindustantimes.com)*