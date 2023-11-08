BJP’s Response to Pawan Kalyan’s Alliance Announcement

The political landscape in Andhra Pradesh is abuzz with speculation following Pawan Kalyan’s recent announcement of a potential alliance between his Jana Sena Party and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for the upcoming assembly elections. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to have initially taken a cautious stance, stating that they currently have an alliance only with the Jana Sena Party, the situation remains fluid.

Rather than issuing a formal statement, the BJP’s Andhra Pradesh unit expressed the view that the ultimate decision on alliances would be made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president J P Nadda. This suggests that the national leadership retains authority over alliance formation and is carefully considering their options.

Although the state BJP leadership brought Pawan Kalyan’s announcement to the attention of the national leaders, it is clear that the party is not easily swayed by external pressure. In fact, a party leader from Delhi confidently asserted that the national party cannot be “blackmailed” by Pawan Kalyan, emphasizing that they have their own calculations and strategies in place.

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress party, not missing an opportunity, ridiculed Pawan Kalyan’s statement, claiming that it revealed his true motivations. According to the YSRC leader Vellampalli Srinivas, Pawan Kalyan’s alliance with the TDP simply confirms their earlier accusation that he is merely an adopted son of TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu. Srinivas went on to criticize Pawan Kalyan for defending a criminal and suggested that the Jana Sena Party lacks direction and relies too heavily on Naidu for its political survival.

In this complex political environment, it remains to be seen how alliances will unfold. While the BJP’s current alliance may be with the Jana Sena Party, the party’s leadership keeps its options open for the future. The upcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh are sure to be an interesting battleground for all parties involved.