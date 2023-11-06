Vladimir Putin’s Altered Voice Raises Questions at BRICS Business Forum

During the recent BRICS Business Forum in South Africa, an unexpected and perplexing incident occurred. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s opening speech video seemed to feature an altered voice, leaving many attendees puzzled. The video, which was showcased to delegates, caught the attention of Russian journalists who shared a snippet on Telegram. The caption accompanying the clip stated that Putin did not address the BRICS Business Council with his own voice.

The original video, available on the Russian government’s website, features Putin speaking in his customary manner. The reason behind the altered video remains uncertain. It could be attributed to a technical malfunction or intentional modification. Notably, Mr. Putin participated remotely in the summit, joining leaders from Brazil, India, China, and South Africa via video call. This was necessitated by an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) earlier this year, accusing Putin of war crimes related to the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

South Africa, a signatory to the ICC treaty, sought to avoid a diplomatic predicament by urging Putin to refrain from attending the in-person summit. The country shares a historical rapport with Russia but would be obligated to enforce the ICC warrant if Putin were to set foot on South African soil. Deputy President Paul Mashatile expressed South Africa’s reluctance to apprehend its guest, likening it to inviting someone over and then arresting them. Taking part virtually was deemed the most appropriate solution.

Attended by Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, the summit marked the first in-person gathering of BRICS leaders since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some critics have argued that the BRICS bloc is increasingly aligning with China and Russia, forming an anti-West group. However, South Africa’s ambassador to BRICS, Anil Sooklal, refuted such claims, emphasizing that BRICS seeks to advance the agenda of the Global South and is not intended as a rival to the G-7 or the Global North.

The altered voice incident at the BRICS Business Forum brought an element of intrigue to the event, prompting questions and discussion. While the true nature of the alteration remains unclear, it serves as a reminder of the complexities and diplomatic challenges faced by global leaders in an ever-changing geopolitical landscape.