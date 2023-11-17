A Curious Unveiling: Iran’s Enigmatic Surface-to-Air Missile Captivates Russian Defense Minister

The Iranian government recently made a startling revelation by showcasing a mysterious surface-to-air missile called the “358” to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during his official visit to Iran. This is the first time that Iran has openly acknowledged the existence and development of this unique weapon. The display took place at an exhibition organized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to showcase their advancements in drone and air defense technologies.

Accompanied by Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the IRGC Aerospace Force, Shoigu had the opportunity to witness the 358 missile firsthand. The origins of this missile trace back to 2019 when it was discovered by the U.S. Navy during operations aimed at disrupting the supply of weapons to Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. Since then, several more instances of the missile have been intercepted by U.S. and other military forces while intercepting Iranian arms shipments bound for Yemen.

Although the specifics of the 358 missile’s capabilities and mode of operation remain limited, certain details have emerged. The missile measures around nine feet in length and features a slender cylindrical body with three sets of fins for maneuvering and stabilization during flight. It is equipped with a satellite navigation-assisted inertial navigation system, a vertical gyroscope, an air data unit, and a circular array of infrared sensors located at the front end. These components have similarities to those found in Iranian drones.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the 358 missile is its unique behavior. Unlike most surface-to-air missiles, it appears to have the ability to loiter in mid-air after reaching its designated location, flying at low speeds and maintaining a figure-eight pattern. While the exact mechanism for target acquisition and tracking remains unclear, it is believed that the infrared sensor ring plays a significant role, potentially allowing the missile to overcome countermeasures used against infrared-homing surface-to-air missiles.

The unveiling of the 358 missile to the Russian Defense Minister raises many questions regarding Iran’s air defense capabilities and its intentions behind developing such a distinctive weapon. As the international community awaits further details and analysis, this enigmatic missile continues to capture the attention and curiosity of defense experts worldwide.

