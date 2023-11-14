New Article: Unity in the Face of Antisemitism: France Marches for a Common Cause

Amidst a surge in antisemitic incidents across France, tens of thousands of people, including renowned politicians, are set to march in Paris against antisemitism. The demonstration aims to highlight the urgent need to combat hatred and protect the values of the French Republic.

The French Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, whose father was deported during World War II, expressed her commitment to join the march in a bid to defend the core principles of the nation. Borne emphasized that this fight against antisemitism is crucial for national cohesion, calling it a battle for the values of the Republic.

To ensure the safety of the participants, more than 3,000 police officers and gendarmes will be deployed along the route, protecting the “great civic march” from Quai d’Orsay to the Luxembourg Gardens. This precaution is necessary in light of the recent increase in antisemitic acts in France.

The recent conflict between Israel and Hamas in October has exacerbated tensions within the country, home to Europe’s largest Jewish and Muslim communities. Since the start of the conflict, France has recorded over 12,250 antisemitic acts. In response, at least 73 different demonstrations against antisemitism are expected to take place across the country on Sunday, including cities like Strasbourg, Lyon, and Marseille.

While President Emmanuel Macron will not physically participate in the march, he expressed his solidarity, stating that he will be present “in his heart and in his thoughts.” Macron affirmed that the intolerable nature of antisemitism deserved no tolerance, urging France to stand united behind its universal values.

Notable figures, including former presidents François Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy, as well as former prime ministers, are expected to join the march. In addition, athletes, authors, and intellectuals, such as Lilian Thuram and Marc Levy, will also be present.

Organized under the banner “For the Republic, against antisemitism,” the march will be led by Yaël Braun-Pivet, a member of President Macron’s centrist Renaissance party, and Gérard Larcher, the speaker of the senate from the Les Républicains opposition. Their presence signifies the bipartisan effort to combat antisemitism.

Nevertheless, the march has been marred by political disagreements over participation. The far-right National Rally, under the leadership of Marine Le Pen, has promised to attend, despite criticism from other political parties. The French government’s spokesperson described their attendance as “indecent,” expressing concerns about the party’s historical association with antisemitism.

While other political groups, such as the Socialist and Green parties, have pledged to participate, they have also announced their intention to maintain a “Republican barrier” between themselves and the National Rally, as well as other far-right representatives. The Communist party leader, Fabien Roussel, accused the National Rally of descending from individuals repeatedly denounced for antisemitic remarks and collaboration with Nazi Germany.

On the other hand, the far-left Unbowed France (LFI) party, led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, has announced its boycott of the march. Mélenchon’s statement characterizing the event as a gathering for “friends of unconditional support for the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza” resulted in most LFI MPs abstaining from participation.

The march has faced political posturing and alternative demonstrations. Prime Minister Borne criticized the absence of Unbowed France, highlighting the party’s decision as an indicator of their position. Efforts by Mathilde Panot, leader of the Unbowed France parliamentary group, to organize a separate rally against antisemitism, all forms of racism, and the far right were obstructed by the Paris police due to lack of prior notice.

In parallel, demonstrations advocating for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the violence in Gaza took place in various French cities. Regrettably, an event promoting Gaza-related books in Lyon was attacked by ultra-right militants, resulting in minor injuries to several people.

The French nation remains committed to unity and eradicating antisemitism. The march in Paris signifies a collective effort to protect the values of the Republic and stand against hatred in all its forms. By marching together, France sends a resolute message that antisemitism has no place within its borders, and societal unity ultimately triumphs over division.

