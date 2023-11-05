The Global Impact of Bitcoin: A Perspective Beyond the Dollar System

Bitcoin’s recent volatility and its impact on the global market have dominated headlines. However, amidst the chaos, it is crucial to look beyond the U.S. dollar system and evaluate the experiences of bitcoin holders worldwide. This perspective reveals a unique trend that challenges the notion that “Bitcoin is too risky” and provides valuable insights into the potential of decentralized digital assets.

The concept of “exorbitant privilege,” a term coined in the 1960s by French Finance Minister Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, sheds light on the advantages enjoyed by the United States due to the dominance of the U.S. dollar in global trade and finance. These advantages include the ability to print dollars without severe consequences, lower borrowing costs, and a simplified monetary policy. As a result, citizens of the U.S. and holders of dollars often overlook the risks associated with traditional financial systems.

However, for bitcoin holders outside the U.S., the story is different. Over the past five years, most non-U.S. bitcoin holders experienced substantial gains in bitcoin value, primarily due to the depreciation of their local currencies against the dollar. This depreciation occurred as a result of rising U.S. interest rates. Additionally, bitcoin has outperformed a stronger dollar, further enhancing its appeal as a store of value.

Countries such as Argentina and Turkey serve as notable outliers in this trend. Both nations have faced significant economic challenges and high inflation rates. Yet, bitcoin holders in these countries effectively preserved their purchasing power by leveraging the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies.

The success of libertarian candidate Javier Milei in the Argentinean primary election highlights the growing demand for alternative financial systems. Milei, a bitcoin advocate, criticizes the central bank and champions the return of money to the private sector. This sentiment resonates with many who seek stable and secure alternatives outside the traditional financial framework.

In conclusion, understanding bitcoin’s global impact requires moving beyond the U.S. dollar system and acknowledging the experiences of holders worldwide. The ability of bitcoin to provide a hedge against inflation and volatile local currencies offers a fresh perspective on the potential of decentralized digital assets. As global economies continue to face uncertainties, exploring alternative financial systems may become increasingly relevant.