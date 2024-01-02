Nicaragua’s Unjust Detention of Bishop Rolando Álvarez: A Call for Freedom

The ongoing detention of Bishop Rolando Álvarez in Nicaragua for 500 days has raised concerns about the state of religious freedom in the country. President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo have kept the Bishop isolated, denying independent evaluation of his prison conditions. Instead, they have released staged videos and photographs, further exacerbating worries about Bishop Álvarez’s well-being.

It is important to note that Bishop Álvarez is not alone in his unjust incarceration. Numerous religious leaders, including Bishop Isidoro Mora and several priests, remain detained in Nicaragua. This troubling pattern of the Ortega-Murillo regime imposing severe restrictions on religious communities violates the fundamental right of Nicaraguan citizens to freely practice their religions and express their beliefs.

It is imperative for the Nicaraguan government to listen to the global community’s calls for justice and release Bishop Rolando Álvarez immediately and without conditions. This would not only demonstrate respect for religious freedom but also serve as a significant step towards establishing a more inclusive and tolerant society.

