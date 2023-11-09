The Path to Peace and Prosperity: Transforming South Sudan’s Future

In the wake of Cardinal Pietro Parolin’s visit to South Sudan, Bishop Christian Carlassare of Rumbek emphasizes the urgent need to change the narrative and restore dignity to the people in order to achieve lasting peace. While fear and trauma have deep roots in the country due to years of conflict and violence, dialogue becomes essential for national unity and progress. Bishop Carlassare underscores the importance of a collective commitment to transform words into actions and promote solidarity and forgiveness.

Cardinal Parolin’s visit to South Sudan, following in the footsteps of Pope Francis, symbolizes the Church’s unwavering attention and care for those on the fringes of society and those enduring inequalities. The Secretary of State’s visit not only addresses the Christian and civil communities but also serves as an encouragement to walk together in communion, transcending divisions and destructive dynamics. Reconciliation emerges as a crucial aspect of the Church’s mission, as genuine evangelization requires inner reconciliation with oneself, history, and God.

Conversion and dismantling negative patterns in South Sudanese society are imperative for the establishment of lasting peace. Bishop Carlassare stresses that merely political agreements are insufficient; a comprehensive social pact is necessary for people to live with dignity and access essential services, such as education and healthcare. This grassroots approach aims to instill hope, confidence, and a vision for the future, fostering an environment of peace, prosperity, and communal well-being.

Unfortunately, South Sudan faces a multitude of challenges, including the influx of refugees, a growing number of internally displaced persons, high living costs, widespread hunger, limited access to basic services, and the adverse effects of climate change. However, the Pope’s visit earlier this year has breathed new life into the pursuit of dialogue, urging those in power to engage with all parties involved—an essential step in fostering dialogue and understanding.

As South Sudan grapples with these difficulties, it is crucial to prioritize the collective good over self-interest, nurturing a society where justice and peace prevail. Through dialogue, commitment, and proactive measures, South Sudan can overcome its challenges and flourish as a nation, embarking on a path towards a brighter and more prosperous future.