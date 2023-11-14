New Beginnings in South Sudan: A Message of Hope and Unity

In a historic visit to the war-torn city of Malakal, Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin has brought a renewed sense of hope and unity to the people of South Sudan. Bishop Nyodho Ador Maiwok of Malakal Diocese expressed his gratitude, stating that the Cardinal’s visit is of great significance to the region.

The visit of Cardinal Parolin exemplifies the love, closeness, and solidarity of the Catholic Church towards those who are suffering. It serves as a reminder that by working together, different communities can gather strength to rebuild their country and their diocese.

During his visit, Cardinal Parolin celebrated Mass in the cathedral, emphasizing the importance of setting aside thoughts of revenge and embracing humble service. He called upon the people to foster peace and reconciliation, echoing the sentiments of Pope Francis during his visit earlier this year.

One of the greatest challenges faced by the region is the influx of refugees escaping the ongoing war in Sudan. More than 42,000 refugees have arrived in Malakal, with Bishop Nyodho’s diocese providing support and assistance. The diocese has created a bridge to transport refugees from the border to Malakal, ensuring their safety and wellbeing.

The refugees, many of whom are South Sudanese who had previously relocated to Khartoum, are in dire need of assistance. They often fall victim to robberies, leaving them with nothing upon arrival. In response, the Diocese of Malakal has utilized cargo boats to transport people, providing a lifeline for those seeking refuge. Cardinal Parolin personally boarded one of these boats, witnessing firsthand the challenges faced by the displaced population.

Amidst the natural disasters and the devastation caused by war, unity and peace are urgently needed in Malakal. Bishop Nyodho stressed the importance of these values, highlighting the diocese’s commitment to fostering unity and reconciliation among its people. The visit of Cardinal Parolin serves as a powerful symbol of solidarity and a call to action for the international community.

Sources:

– Vatican News