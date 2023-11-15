New Zealand’s Bird of the Century: Pūteketeke Takes the Crown

New Zealand has chosen its Bird of the Century, and the winner is none other than the pūteketeke. This charming bird managed to secure the top spot in the contest after an unexpected intervention by US talk show host, John Oliver.

The pūteketeke, also known as the Australasian crested grebe, is a vulnerable species with an estimated population of less than 3,000 in the wild. Its unique appearance, adorable parenting style, and intriguing tendency to regurgitate its food were the qualities that won over voters and catapulted the bird to victory.

The Bird of the Year contest, organized by the environmental conservation organization Forest and Bird, has been running for nearly two decades. However, this year’s special poll drew an unprecedented number of votes from around the world. Over 350,000 people from almost 200 countries cast their ballots, causing the voting verification system to crash and delaying the announcement of the winner.

John Oliver’s involvement in the campaign for the pūteketeke stirred up a global frenzy. The US talk show host described these birds as “weird puking birds with colorful mullets,” expressing his love for their eccentricity on his HBO show, Last Week Tonight. Oliver went to great lengths to support the pūteketeke’s cause, including appearing on fellow comedian Jimmy Fallon’s show in a giant, feathered pūteketeke costume and erecting billboards in various countries.

However, Oliver’s campaign faced resistance from some who viewed his intervention as “American interference” in New Zealand’s bird election. Supporters of other contenders, such as the kakariki karaka and the kiwi, responded with their own billboards and pleas for votes. Despite the intensity of the competition, the pūteketeke emerged victoriously, accumulating more than 290,000 votes.

While controversy often accompanies the Bird of the Year competition, this year’s level of debate was unprecedented. Nevertheless, Nicola Toki from Forest and Bird believes that the attention generated by the contest highlights the importance of protecting New Zealand’s native bird species. With over 80% of the country’s native birds classified as threatened species, New Zealand’s efforts to safeguard its avian wildlife have gained international scrutiny.

The pūteketeke’s triumph in this year’s Bird of the Year contest serves as a reminder of the diverse and fragile ecosystems that exist around the world. Through campaigns like these, we can deepen our appreciation for the natural beauty and biodiversity of our planet, and perhaps find inspiration to support conservation efforts for species in need.

