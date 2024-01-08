Actress Receives Backlash for Choosing Maldives Vacation over PM’s Lakshadweep Promotion

In a recent turn of events, Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey stirred up controversy by canceling her work trip to the Maldives and expressing her support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign promoting Lakshadweep and domestic tourism. Pandey shared screenshots of her chat conversations as proof and vowed never to shoot in the Maldives again. On the other hand, fellow actress Bipasha Basu faced an online backlash for her decision to celebrate her birthday with her husband and daughter in the Maldives.

While both actresses made personal choices regarding their vacation destinations, the public response highlights the growing importance of promoting domestic tourism in the wake of the global pandemic. Prime Minister Modi has been encouraging citizens to explore the beauty of India, including its pristine islands like Lakshadweep.

The term “domestic tourism” refers to travel within one’s own country for leisure or business purposes. It plays a significant role in boosting the local economy, generating employment opportunities, and showcasing the cultural heritage of various regions.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Why did Poonam Pandey cancel her work trip to the Maldives?

A: Poonam Pandey canceled her work trip to the Maldives to express her support for Prime Minister Modi’s promotion of Lakshadweep and domestic tourism.

Q: What is domestic tourism?

A: Domestic tourism involves traveling within one’s own country for leisure or business purposes.

Q: Why was Bipasha Basu trolled on social media?

A: Bipasha Basu faced backlash on social media for choosing to celebrate her birthday in the Maldives instead of supporting domestic tourism efforts.

Q: What is the significance of promoting Lakshadweep?

A: Prime Minister Modi has been encouraging citizens to explore the beauty of India, including its pristine islands like Lakshadweep, in order to boost the local economy and showcase the country’s cultural heritage.

As the conversation surrounding domestic tourism continues to evolve, it is essential to recognize the diverse choices individuals make when planning their vacations. While some may opt for international destinations like the Maldives, others may prioritize supporting and exploring the wonders of their own country. Ultimately, whether it’s Lakshadweep or the Maldives, the goal should be to promote responsible and sustainable tourism while showcasing the incredible beauty that India has to offer.