The global effort to seize and sell off assets belonging to Russian oligarchs has proven to be a costly endeavor for taxpayers. Recent reports from the Wall Street Journal reveal that taxpayers in several countries, including the United States, are struggling to bear the financial burden of maintaining these seized assets.

One glaring example highlighted in the report is the case of the Alfa Nero, a $120 million yacht seized from Russian billionaire Andrey Grigoryevich Guryev. Taxpayers in the country of Antigua and Barbuda are shelling out a staggering $28,000 every week just to combat mold growth on the yacht. It is evident that Western sanctions have successfully stripped these oligarchs of their assets, but the challenge lies in finding buyers for these seized properties.

The difficulties faced by governments in selling off these assets are primarily due to legal limitations. Laws surrounding the sale of seized assets have made it incredibly complex and time-consuming. Ukraine, for instance, has managed to realize a meager $5.4 million from the sale of oligarchs’ assets thus far, a fraction of what was expected.

To make matters worse, the maintenance costs for these seized assets continue to skyrocket. In Antigua alone, the Alfa Nero has remained abandoned for over a year, with no potential buyers in sight. The U.S. Justice Department has even dedicated a team of 50 individuals to pursue criminal cases against the owners of seized Russian assets, which is a necessary step before any sale can occur.

The challenge extends beyond the United States, as the United Nations, the United Kingdom, and the European Union are all grappling with similar issues. The costs associated with maintaining these assets are taking a toll, leading some officials to argue that the responsible parties, namely those who initiated the conflicts and incurred the cost, should foot the bill. However, ensuring that these payments are made within the boundaries of the law remains a critical concern.

While efforts to sell these seized assets are ongoing, the road ahead is filled with obstacles. Not only do authorities need to navigate the legal complexities involved, but they must also contend with skeptical jurisdictions and adversarial parties. As a result, taxpayers continue to shoulder the burden of maintaining these assets, hoping for a resolution that will alleviate their financial strain.