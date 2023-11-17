Billionaire Politicians Taking the World Stage: A Phenomenon That Persists

According to a recent study conducted by scholars at Northwestern University, more than 11% of the world’s billionaires have participated in political endeavors, either by running for office or taking on political roles. This revelation highlights the burgeoning power and influence of the super-rich across the globe.

The study also sheds light on the ideological leanings of billionaire politicians, suggesting that they tend to align themselves with conservative ideologies. The researchers found that a “strong track record” exists among billionaire politicians, with many of them emerging triumphant in various elections globally.

Contrary to popular belief, billionaire politicians are not a rare occurrence; instead, they have become remarkably common. The extreme concentration of massive wealth in the hands of a minuscule elite has understandably raised concerns about the excessive political influence wielded by the super-rich.

The United States, historically a breeding ground for influential billionaires in politics, is witnessing the reemergence of powerful ultra-wealthy figures in the upcoming national elections. President Donald Trump, for instance, is currently in a third consecutive presidential campaign, surpassing other affluent Republican candidates like Vivek Ramaswamy and Doug Burgum.

Furthermore, in the recent 2020 race, billionaires Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer made failed attempts at seeking the Democratic nomination, pouring over $100 million of their own wealth into the cause. Meanwhile, billionaire Rick Caruso’s bid for the mayoral position in Los Angeles ended in disappointment after spending a staggering $104 million on his campaign. On the other hand, billionaire J.B. Pritzker secured the governorship of Illinois following an expenditure of over $350 million to win his two races.

Outside of the United States, billionaire politicians are even more prevalent. For instance, Taiwanese billionaire Terry Gou, the founder of Foxconn, is currently running for the presidency in Taiwan. Other notable billionaire leaders include Andrej Babiš of the Czech Republic, the late Silvio Berlusconi of Italy, Bidzina Ivanishvili of Georgia, Najib Mikati of Lebanon, Sebastián Piñera of Chile, and Thaksin Shinawatra of Thailand.

Certainly, billionaires exert tremendous political influence through their generous donations to support candidates, parties, and super PACs. In the 2022 federal midterm elections, billionaires collectively contributed a staggering $881 million to U.S. political parties. Notably, 14 out of the top 20 donors channeled their funds towards the Republican Party, as per the data compiled by Americans for Tax Fairness.

Moving forward, the 2024 race has already witnessed a surge in billionaire donors. Prominent names such as casino mogul Phil Ruffin, tech magnate Larry Ellison, investor Nelson Peltz, packaging tycoon Richard Uihlein, money manager Jeffrey Yass, investor Stanley Druckenmiller, and hedge fund managers Cliff Asness, David Tepper, and Bruce Kovner have started pouring money into the electoral campaigns.

The recent study on billionaire politicians was undertaken by Daniel Krcmaric, Stephen C. Nelson, and Andrew Roberts from Northwestern University. Published by Cambridge University Press on behalf of the American Political Science Association, the study analyzed the political trajectories of the 2,072 billionaires on the Forbes list who entered politics as billionaires. Individuals who primarily amassed their fortunes through political office or became billionaires after leaving politics were excluded from the study.

The research encompassed not only billionaires who were elected to office but also those who held cabinet-level positions, key government roles, and ambassadorships. Astonishingly, the study revealed that a majority of billionaires had occupied various political roles throughout their careers, with an average of 2.5 political posts per billionaire. For instance, French billionaire Serge Dassault alone had held or run for 16 different political posts.

Undoubtedly, billionaires in politics tend to have a more fruitful journey in autocratic and authoritarian regimes compared to democratic systems. The study highlighted that the “rate of political entry” for American billionaires stands at a modest 3.7%, significantly lower than the global average of over 11%. Notably, the study identified China as the country with the highest number of billionaire politicians, boasting 116 billionaires in government, signifying a remarkable 36% billionaires-in-politics rate.

Other countries with notable billionaire political representation include Hong Kong with 31% and Russia with 21%. Surprisingly, Japan and Australia appear to lack any billionaires directly engaged in politics, according to the researchers.

The study hypothesized that the differences in political entry rates could be attributed to stronger wealth-protection motives among billionaires in autocracies and the prevalence of discreet pathways for informal political influence in democracies.

When examining the party affiliations and ideologies of billionaire politicians, the study made a compelling discovery. It revealed that a significant majority of billionaire politicians lean towards conservative positions. Three-quarters of them positioned themselves to the right of the political spectrum, implying their greater alignment with conservative ideologies. This inclination towards the right holds true not only for billionaires in the United States but also for those in Europe, where they tend to lean even further to the right.

The study attributed these leanings to the fact that the wealthy and affluent are generally more inclined to embrace fiscal conservatism, oppose social spending programs, prioritize efficiency over equality of outcomes, view economic inequality as a result of individual choices rather than structural factors, and compete for social status.

In conclusion, the prevalence of billionaire politicians around the world is an engrossing phenomenon that warrants attention. The influence of billionaires in politics, whether through their direct participation or their substantial financial contributions, has become an integral part of the modern political landscape. Acknowledging the multidimensional nature of this issue is essential for understanding the increasingly complex relationship between wealth and politics in today’s society.

