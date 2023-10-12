What is included in my trial?

During your trial, you will have complete digital access to FT.com, including everything from our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. The Standard Digital package provides access to global news, analysis, and expert opinion. Meanwhile, the Premium Digital package offers access to our premier business column, Lex, as well as 15 curated newsletters covering key business themes with original, in-depth reporting. If you want to compare the features of the Standard and Premium Digital packages, you can click here.

If you wish to change your plan during the trial period, you can do so by visiting the “Settings & Account” section.

What happens at the end of my trial?

If you take no action, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, which provides complete access for $69 per month. However, if you want to save on costs, you can change your plan at any time online in the “Settings & Account” section. At the end of the trial, you also have the option to pay annually and save 20% while retaining your premium access.

Alternatively, you can choose to downgrade to the Standard Digital package, which is a comprehensive journalistic offering that meets the needs of many users. You can compare the features of the Standard and Premium Digital packages to make an informed decision.

Remember that any changes you make during the trial period will take effect at the end of the trial, allowing you to continue enjoying full access for four weeks, even if you downgrade or cancel your subscription.