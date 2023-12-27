Renowned Chef and Entrepreneur Bill Granger Passes Away at 54 Leaving a Legacy of Culinary Brilliance

Bill Granger, a celebrated Australian restaurateur and the creative mind behind the iconic avocado toast, has tragically passed away at the age of 54. His family confirmed this unfortunate news in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Granger, a well-known food writer, peacefully breathed his last in a London hospital on December 25, surrounded by his loving wife Natalie Elliot and their three daughters – Edie, Inès, and Bunny. In their Instagram statement, his family paid tribute to him, acknowledging his invaluable contribution to the culinary world. Granger will forever be remembered as the “King of Breakfast” for transforming simple, honest food into extraordinary delights that exuded warmth and happiness. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in popularizing the culture of relaxed and communal dining in Australia and beyond.

Recognized as one of the foremost restaurateurs of his time, Granger’s remarkable career spanned over three decades. Alongside operating 19 restaurants worldwide, including in major cities such as London and Seoul, he authored 14 highly acclaimed cookbooks and starred in various television cooking shows. In January 2023, Granger’s amazing talents were honored when he was awarded the prestigious Medal of the Order of Australia.

Among his numerous achievements, Granger was hailed as the mastermind behind the creation of avocado toast, a beloved dish that has won the hearts of food enthusiasts worldwide. Describing it as his gift to the world, he once expressed, “Hospitality people always eat quickly, because they have so little time. It’s immediately accessible, it’s fresh, and it’s light. And it’s green.”

Although Granger’s journey began without formal culinary training, his passion and vision led him to drop out of art school in 1993. He relocated to Sydney and opened his first restaurant, bills, a cozy corner cafe that swiftly gained a reputation for its delectable breakfast fare. Later, Granger joined forces with his wife to establish an impressive chain of restaurants, spreading their culinary influence across the globe.

The news of Granger’s untimely demise has prompted an outpouring of grief and support from celebrities and the food community alike. Jamie Oliver, a renowned British chef, expressed his devastation on Instagram, describing Granger as a truly wonderful person who left an indelible mark on the culinary world. “I admired everything he represented in food, and I remember the first time I met him many moons ago – he couldn’t have been nicer, and his food was exceptional,” Oliver shared.

Similarly, Hollywood star Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness shared a joint statement expressing their deep sorrow for the loss. They recalled the fond memories they shared with Granger and emphasized how his talent, vibrant spirit, and ability to bring people together were truly inspiring.

Bill Granger’s legacy as a pioneering chef and entrepreneur will continue to inspire and delight generations to come. His dedication to culinary excellence, his penchant for creating unforgettable dishes, and his unwavering commitment to family will forever remain a remarkable testament to his extraordinary life.

