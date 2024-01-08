Supreme Court Verdict Brings New Hope for Bilkis Bano

New Delhi: In a landmark ruling today, the Supreme Court has ordered that the 11 convicts responsible for the heinous crimes committed during the 2002 Gujarat riots must return to jail within two weeks. This decision comes after the convicts were released last year for “good behaviour”, a move that has sparked nationwide outrage and raised concerns about justice and women’s safety.

Bilkis Bano, the survivor of these horrific crimes, expressed her immense relief and gratitude following the Supreme Court’s ruling. For her, today marks the beginning of a new year, a new chapter in her quest for justice. “I have wept tears of relief. I have smiled for the first time in over a year and a half. It feels like a stone the size of a mountain has been lifted from my chest, and I can breathe again,” Bilkis Bano said.

This verdict not only brings a sense of vindication for Bilkis Bano, but also instills hope in women across India, assuring them that the promise of equal justice for all still holds true. “This is what justice feels like. I thank the honorable Supreme Court of India for giving me, my children, and women everywhere this vindication and hope,” she added.

Bilkis Bano’s lawyer, Shobha Gupta, expressed her concern about the “good behavior” justification used for the release of the convicts. She questioned the validity of such claims, stating that there was no evidence reflecting their rehabilitation. “What was the reflection of the good behavior? Nothing was reflecting,” Gupta said.

The release of the convicts last year through an obsolete law by the Gujarat government sparked widespread outrage. Bilkis Bano, who was not informed about their release, also expressed concerns about her security. Despite their appalling crimes, these men received a hero’s welcome upon their release, which further intensified public anger and raised questions about accountability.

As Bilkis Bano finally sees a glimmer of justice, she expresses her gratitude to all those who have stood by her side throughout this long and arduous journey. Their unwavering support has given her the strength and determination to fight for justice not just for herself, but for every woman in India.

Q: What was the Supreme Court ruling regarding the convicts?

A: The Supreme Court ruled that the 11 convicts responsible for the crimes during the 2002 Gujarat riots must return to jail, overturning their release for “good behaviour”.

Q: Why did the Supreme Court declare the release by the Gujarat government as “without application of mind”?

A: The Supreme Court pointed out that only the state where the trial was held, in this case Maharashtra, is empowered to release convicts. Since the release was carried out by the Gujarat government, it was deemed unauthorized.

Q: How does Bilkis Bano feel about the Supreme Court’s verdict?

A: Bilkis Bano expressed immense relief and described it as a new beginning, allowing her to finally breathe again after a long and difficult period.

Q: What concerns were raised about the release of the convicts?

A: The release sparked concerns about justice, women’s safety, and accountability. Questions were raised about the validity of the “good behavior” claims and the potential risks it posed to Bilkis Bano’s security.

