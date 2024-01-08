Fury as Release of Convicted Rapists in India Sparks Outrage

In a shocking turn of events, India’s Supreme Court has ordered the immediate return to prison of eleven men who were released early after being found guilty of gang raping a pregnant Muslim woman during the 2002 anti-Muslim riots in Gujarat state. The men, part of a Hindu mob, were serving life sentences for their horrific crimes, which also included the murder of 14 members of the woman’s family.

The release of these convicts in August 2022, on the orders of Gujarat’s government, caused global outrage and sparked celebrations as they left prison. However, Bilkis Bano, the brave survivor of this heinous crime, filed a petition to the Supreme Court, stating that the release had “shaken the conscience of the society.” She emphasized the severity of the crime and expressed her shock and numbness at the decision.

The two-judge Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice BV Nagarathna, ruled that the state of Gujarat had no authority to pass the remission order since the men were tried and convicted in a court in the neighboring state of Maharashtra. As a result, the court declared the remission order null and void, ordering the 11 convicts to return to prison within two weeks.

This landmark judgment reinforces the importance of upholding justice and the rule of law, stating that justice encompasses not only the rights of the convicts but also the rights of the victims. The ruling is expected to have far-reaching consequences, particularly in Gujarat, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the chief minister at the time of the riots, faced criticism for his alleged inaction in preventing the violence.

Gujarat state authorities had supported the release of these men who were found guilty of attacking Bilkis Bano and her family. They argued that the convicts had already spent more than 14 years in jail and were released due to factors such as their age and good behavior. It was also noted that the state government had obtained the necessary approval from the federal government, led by Amit Shah, a close aide of Prime Minister Modi.

However, federal prosecutors vehemently opposed the release, stating that no leniency should be shown to the convicts given the heinous nature of their crime. Their arguments were validated by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the remission order.

The release of these rapists had deeply shaken Bilkis Bano, who had placed her trust in the highest courts of the land. Her journey towards justice has been plagued with obstacles, including intimidation, destruction of evidence, and death threats. Over the years, numerous arrests have been made in connection with the 2002 riots, with some high-profile individuals escaping punishment or being acquitted by higher courts.

The Supreme Court has also faced its fair share of criticism, including allegations of insufficient evidence against Prime Minister Modi, who assumed office in 2014. Despite these challenges, the fight for justice continues, with survivors like Bilkis Bano demanding that the harm caused by the release of the convicted rapists be undone.

