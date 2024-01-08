The Bilkis Bano Case: A Landmark Verdict

The Supreme Court of India is set to deliver its long-awaited verdict today on a series of petitions challenging the Gujarat government’s decision to grant remission to 11 convicts involved in the infamous Bilkis Bano case. Bilkis Bano, a victim of gang rape during the 2002 communal riots, lost 14 members of her family in the tragic incident.

The case, which gained nationwide attention, has sparked debates surrounding justice, rehabilitation, and remission policies. Advocates argue that the convicts should have the opportunity to reform and reintegrate into society, while critics question the selective implementation of remission policies and the disparities in privileges among prisoners.

Throughout the proceedings, the Center and the Gujarat government defended their decision, emphasizing that the crime committed by the convicts did not fall under the category of the “rarest-of-rare crimes.” They argued that a reformative approach should be taken, granting the convicts a chance to rebuild their lives. Nevertheless, concerns were raised about the lack of consideration given to the nature of the offense and the absence of remorse shown by the convicts.

Bilkis Bano herself filed a petition, highlighting that the state had granted remission to the convicts without adequately assessing the severity of their actions. She argued that they did not deserve leniency, considering their complete lack of remorse. Bilkis, who was only 21 years old and pregnant at the time of the incident, suffered unspeakable trauma as her three-year-old daughter was among those killed.

Soon after the release of the 11 convicts, a series of petitions were filed at the Supreme Court by social activists, politicians, and concerned citizens. They voiced their disagreement with the remission and sought justice for Bilkis Bano and her family. Some of the notable petitioners include CPM leader Subhashini Ali, independent journalist Revati Lau, former vice-chancellor of Lucknow University Roop Rekha Verma, and TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

The convicts argued that they had already endured significant suffering, having spent more than 14 years behind bars. They pleaded for the chance to reunite with their families, underlining the importance of not having their freedom “snatched” away. They expressed a sincere desire for reform and urged the court to adopt a rehabilitative approach.

As the Supreme Court delivers its verdict, the entire nation holds its breath, waiting to see how justice will be served. The outcome of this landmark case will not only determine the fate of the 11 convicts but also shape the course of future rehabilitation policies and the concept of justice itself.

Frequently Asked Questions

